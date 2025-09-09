Milton stepping up enforcement of derelict vehicles and other code violations

The City of Milton will soon embark on a major initiative to clean up the city with stepped-up code enforcement. The effort, to begin October 1, will focus on enforcing the removal of derelict, abandoned, and inoperable vehicles within city limits and will also address other common violations, such as tall grass and non-permitted signs.

Support Local Stories. Support Public Media.

The ramped-up code enforcement effort is part of a broader initiative to improve neighborhood safety, reduce parking concerns, and enhance community appearance, according to a press release from the city.

“Derelict vehicles are among Milton’s most frequent code violations,” said Planning Director Tim Milstead in a press release, pointing to the importance of the specific emphasis on non-working vehicles.

An inoperable vehicle, defined by ordinance, is one without a current tag or not equipped to be legally driven on public streets. The city requires that such vehicles be stored out of public view — either inside an enclosed structure or behind a six-foot barrier (or permitted fence) that is at least 50% opaque.

For the most common code enforcement violations, including derelict vehicles, the civil penalty for a first offense is $120.

But, “This is not about money, this is about voluntary compliance,” said Milstead. “We need to remove these vehicles for several reasons. They can leak toxic fluids, breed pests, attract crime, block rights-of-way, and contribute to community neglect.”

Milstead added that this initiative builds on other efforts, like the City’s Neighborhood Cleanup Days, which give residents free options for disposing of bulky items.

Residents can report derelict vehicles online through the City’s Code Enforcement page.

What Residents Should Know About City of Milton Code Enforcement



Vehicles on public streets must be in working condition and moved regularly.

Violators are given time to correct issues before further action.

Unresolved violations may result in citations, hearings, and court proceedings.

Residents who receive a notice or want more information about code enforcement efforts in the city are encouraged to contact the Planning Department at (850) 983-5440.

“If they receive a courtesy notice, many local companies will tow vehicles for free, and some even pay cash,” according to Milstead. “The worst thing anyone can do is ignore a notice. We want to help before there's imposed fines or a case reaches the courts.”