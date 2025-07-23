309 Punk Project Artist in Residence Casey Niccoli is enjoying her 'third act'

Multimedia artist Casey Niccoli came of age listening to punk music as a young teenager.

“When I discovered punk music and post-punk music and rock and roll and everything in between, it just really opened me up to a completely different experience in life that I hadn't really been exposed to as a child and grew up in a small town,” she said.

“The Ramones were huge for me,” she added. “And then Iggy Pop and all the music he was doing … all of these cool bands just kind of lit me up, you know, lit a fire in me.”

It’s fitting that for the past couple weeks, Niccoli has been “in a little art prison” of her own making at the 309 Punk House where she is the July artist in residence. Since she arrived in Pensacola, the artist and filmmaker has been to the beach where she already has a favorite spot, and “a few thrift shops,” and of course, art supply stores. She’s been working on her exit show, which is Sunday, July 27, where she’ll have pieces that reflect her art through the years.

Courtesy photo Casey Niccoli

“I have all kinds of stuff, buttons and stickers … some fun little extra items I want to make it festive,” she said. “Something for everyone.”

In the 80s and early 90s, Niccoli made music videos and art pieces, often collaborating with her then-partner Perry Farrell of the band Jane’s Addiction. Her short film “Gift,” featuring the music of Jane’s Addiction, was recently screened at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Niccoli is now in her “third act,” she said. After raising two kids and working full-time, she went back to school and studied journalism. But found out what she probably knew all along — she wanted to be an artist.

“I've always just kind of skirted around it, but then at some point you just know what you want to do and what's important. And I wanted to make art,” she said. “I wanted to be a fine artist. I wanted to see how far I could take it, you know. And that's what I'm doing now.”

Creatives may find it hard to start — or come back to — their art. Niccoli shares her advice with a quote from Patti Smith, "Do the work."

"It has to come from your core, from your spirit," she said. "You have to be brave, because not everyone will get it. Not everyone will like it. But I believe authenticity always resonates. It inspires."

Going back to school helped rebuild her confidence, she said.

"Especially if you're older and reinventing yourself, being in a learning environment surrounded by people who are pushing themselves? It’s incredibly energizing. It reminds you that growth is always possible."

Having the time to be creative can be a luxury, which is another reason why her time at 309 has been special. The Punk House has been a temporary home to dozens of artists since it opened in 2021.

“That's why being a place like this is really cool for me, because it's just me and my art,” she said. “It's a very intimate situation.”

Most of Niccoli’s work now revolves around collage art pieces using scraps of paper and images from old books and magazines to create textured, layered works that reflect her love for vintage motifs. Niccoli spends a lot of time sourcing her materials, and even works with items given to her by fans.

Courtesy photos

While she painted when she was younger, Niccoli always enjoyed the tactile experience of assembling the bits of material. When she picked it back up after going back to school, she began selling her pieces and found a following.

“I was like ‘wow, people want to buy my art,’” said the artist.

A bit of Niccoli goes into every piece she creates.

“I hope that people just feel the passion and the energy that comes through my art,” she said. “My emotions are all kind of put into all my work. Everything I do has my DNA on it. You know what I mean?”

“I never know what I’m going to make.”

One recent piece Niccoli created, called “LA Love Notes,” was certainly personal. In response to the Los Angeles wildfires, she created mini collages she put in prescription bottles. Proceeds were donated to animal welfare organizations.

“I had many friends lose their homes. It was devastating,” she said. “Entire communities were gone. I mean all the businesses, the beautiful homes, the beautiful trees, everything, you know, big, giant, beautiful redwood trees, all burned. It's devastating. It's horrible.”

Being a part of the solution made Niccoli feel good, she said. And it was a reminder of how art can help people.

“Even in the most basic sense,” she said. “It helps expand their horizons, learn new things about other people and themselves. I mean, that’s the beauty of art.”

Casey Niccoli’s show is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 27 at the 309 Punk House, located at 309 N. 6th Ave. There will be art to purchase as well as stickers, buttons, and more.