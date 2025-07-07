Northwest Florida school districts get high marks

The 2024-2025 school grades were released Monday afternoon. In Northwest Florida, schools maintained their high district grades from last year.

Escambia County earned another B grade for the past year where 86% of schools upheld or exceeded past years’ performances. A total of 16 schools earned A grades. No school earned an F rating.

According to a press release from Escambia County Public Schools, Superintendent Keith Leonard said the district was proud of the progress.

“These school performance grades reflect the commitment of our administrators, teachers, and students. While we are pleased with our progress, we remain focused on continuous improvement. We are grateful to our students, staff, community members, and our actively engaged school board. Achieving our goals requires the collective effort and collaboration of all stakeholders.”

ECPS also touted its middle school acceleration rate, which was the highest in the state, according to a press release from the district.

Okaloosa County earned another A grade and celebrated improvements from last year’s report card. Schools in the district earning an A grade increased from 15 to 19, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County School District. Four schools improved their grades from a B to an A and three improved their grades from a C to a B. A total of 18 schools earned A grades.

“The growth and consistency we’re seeing across our schools is a testament to the dedication of our students, teachers, staff, and school leaders,” said Superintendent Marcus Chambers in the press release. “Maintaining high standards while continuing to improve year after year is no small task—it reflects a shared commitment to excellence and a belief in what our students can achieve. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and even more excited about where we’re headed.”

Santa Rosa County and Walton County both maintained their A grades from previous years. In Santa Rosa County, 15 schools in the district earned an A and five schools improved their grades by one letter grade. In Walton County, 13 schools earned A grades.

According to the Governor's office, Florida schools overall did well, with 71% of graded schools earning an A or B compared to 64% in 2024. The number of schools earning a D or F decreased from 117 schools in 2024 to 71 in 2025.