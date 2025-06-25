Escambia County commits $25 Million to turf upgrade at John R. Jones Park

Escambia County commissioners finalized plans last week to spend $25.1 million in tourist tax revenue to convert the playing fields at John R. Jones Park and Sports Arena to artificial turf, positioning the facility as a major regional hub for youth sports tournaments.

The investment included new turf for 20 fields, as well as upgrades to fences, dugouts, sidewalks, concessions, and landscaping. The goal, officials said, was to increase tourism and improve field conditions while reducing maintenance delays due to weather.

“We’re looking at just one three- or four-day tournament bringing in $700,000 to $800,000,” said Michael Rhodes, Escambia County’s Parks and Recreation Director. “That type of event could grow to 80 or 100 teams overnight just by having turf.”

Rhodes also said the upgraded park would allow tournaments to continue despite heavy rain and reduce the strain on maintenance staff.

The project was approved by the Tourist Development Council on April 15, and the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted on May 1 to move forward with a loan agreement with Synovus Bank. The debt service was structured at approximately $2.495 million annually through 2039 and will be paid using revenue from the Tourist Development Tax (TDT).

What is the Tourist Development Tax?

Escambia County’s Tourist Development Tax is a 5% tax collected on short-term accommodations like hotels and vacation rentals. Revenue is used to promote tourism and fund projects that enhance public venues and attract visitors.

According to Florida Statute 125.0104(5)(a)(1)(a), TDT funds may be used to:

“Acquire, construct, extend, enlarge, remodel, repair, improve, maintain, operate or promote... publicly owned and operated convention centers, sports stadiums, sports arenas, coliseums, or auditoriums.” Additional provisions under Statutes 125.0104(5)(a)(3) and (5)(a)(6) further allow the use of TDT funds for capital improvements tied to tourism promotion.

Resident Concern: PFAS chemicals in turf

Pensacola resident Melissa Pina raised concerns about PFAS compounds sometimes found in artificial turf products, also known as "forever chemicals."

“It means you’re going to have cancer-causing molecules in your body forever from playing on those fields if these chemicals have them,” she told commissioners.

Rhodes emphasized that the county was building in safety requirements for turf procurement.

“It’ll have all the safety standards, to protect us, the county, and all the folks playing out there,” he said.

Sports tourism officials back the project

The decision received support from Pensacola Sports, a local nonprofit that has coordinated sports tourism in the region for decades. President Ray Palmer said the economic impact from sports tournaments was already being documented using a third-party system tailored for youth athletics.

“We do dozens of economic impact reports... It’s a neutral number,” Palmer said. “We don’t tell it what to do. It produces it.”

Palmer added that regional and national tournament organizers were already expressing interest in booking the facility starting in 2027, when turf installation is expected to be complete.

Not just for NE Pensacola

Commissioners stressed that the upgraded fields would be publicly owned and open to teams across the county, not just those affiliated with existing programs at the complex.

“It would not just be for kids who are a part of NEP,” said Commissioner Lumon May. “It’s for all people. All kids. All organizations would have the same opportunity of usage.”

NEP refers to the Youth Association of Northeast Pensacola, a nonprofit that runs youth baseball and softball programs at John R. Jones Park. The organization has long served as the primary user of the facility, which will remain open to them, but not exclusive to them, following the upgrades.

Rhodes confirmed that his office was already receiving calls from potential tournament organizers and youth camp leaders.

Construction at the John R. Jones complex is expected to begin in 2026, with full field use projected for spring 2027. The facility is located on East Nine Mile Road and currently includes 18 baseball/softball fields and two multi-use rectangular fields for football, lacrosse, and soccer.

