Santa Rosa Commissioners set MSBU rates for fiscal 2026

The Santa Rosa County Commission has adopted new rates Monday for new and existing Municipal Service Benefit Units or MSBUs for street lighting, stormwater maintenance, road paving, and fire protection.

Annual assessment rates for Santa Rosa County’s MSBU for fire protection services will feature across-the-board increases. The fee will be levied on property owners served by the county's eight MSBU fire departments, including Allentown, Bagdad, Berrydale, East Milton, Harold, Jay, Munson and Skyline.

· Residential Tier 1 (2,700 sq. ft. or less): From $110 to $140

· Residential Tier 2 (greater than 2,700 sq. ft.) From $165 to $210

· Commercial: From: $.04 per sq. ft./$108 min $ 0.055 per sq. ft. / $ 114.00 minimum

· Vacant: From $14 to $18



Fire chiefs in the county pushed for the MSBU rate increase to purchase updated equipment and hire more firefighters.

During the regular meeting, commissioners established some new MSBUs street lighting. The panel voted to approve new street lighting MSBUs for the Blossom Grove and Liberty Farms subdivisions and set rates for 56 lots each at $65 per lot.

The board also established increased rates for over 100 existing subdivisions, ranging from $30 per lot in the Hidden Forest development up to $380 per lot in the Diamond Creek Subdivision.

“For the lighting MSBUs, the average rate increase amounts to $16 per parcel to accommodate rising electricity costs. None of the rate hikes exceed $40,” said County Administrator Brad Baker.

But he cautioned that several of the adjustments won’t fully cover the increased expenses, “Which may lead to another increase in the upcoming fiscal year.”

Additionally, Commissioners established new MSBUs for stormwater drainage and paving improvements for Fairways at Tiger Point East and set the annual rate at $380 per lot (78 lots) and $760 for double lots to be paid for a ten year period.

A new road paving MSBU for Forestwood Drive Road has been set at $1,287 per parcel (17 parcels) or $1,042 per building lot (21 lots identified) and is to also be paid annually for a ten year period.

Rates were also set for the new stormwater MSBU, established earlier this month, to be assessed on 27 subdivisions throughout the county.

The North Stormwater Maintenance MSBU (District 1, 2, & 3 has been set at $60 per parcel for 1,687 parcels. The South Stormwater Maintenance MSBU (District 4 & 5) has been set at $75 per parcel for a total of 1,728 parcels.

The new rates will be included on TRIM notices in August and will take effect for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

