The special election for State House District 3 is tomorrow

Voters in Santa Rosa County, and parts of Okaloosa will select the new state representative for District 3 in the Florida House of Representatives. This seat has been vacant since Dr. Joel Rudman resigned to run for Congress and replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz. Here’s what you need to know:

The candidates:

Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles is the Republican candidate. He was on the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners for 12 years and served on several boards of governmental, business, and civic organizations. He is a local business owner currently running Adams Sanitation.

Dondre Wise is a 26-year-old Navy veteran and business owner with roots in Pensacola. He also leads a local nonprofit organization, according to his campaign website.

The issues:

Boyles’ campaign site highlights his top issues, including securing borders, affordability — from gas prices to insurance costs and home prices — supporting veterans, parental rights, constitutional rights, and protecting the unborn. Wise’s platform highlights include housing advocacy — policies that “encourage affordability and economic sustainability,” community engagement, and education reform.

Map of District 3

Who can vote:

All residents of Santa Rosa County, and those in Okaloosa County who live North of I-10 and outside of Crestview City limits, are eligible to vote in this special election.

Where to vote:

The special election is Tuesday, June 10. Okaloosa voters can find their precinct and voting locations here. Santa Rosa County voters can find their precinct and voting locations here.