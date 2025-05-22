Locals react to bear hunt proposal

Florida could see its first black bear hunt in a decade following a decision Wednesday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which approved rule changes that could open the door to a regulated hunting season later this year.

The proposed rules, according to the FWC, aim “to implement a sustainable and repeatable hunt structure based on bear population information.” If finalized, the hunt would run from the first Saturday in December through the last Sunday of the month. Future seasons could be held annually between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

How the 2025 hunt would work

Unlike the 2015 hunt when anyone could buy a permit and 304 bears were killed in just two days, the new rules would restrict participation through a lottery system.

FWC staff plan to issue 187 hunting permits. Entry into the lottery will cost hunters $5. Applicants may submit multiple entries, but only one permit will be awarded per person. If selected in the lottery, the permit itself costs $100 for Florida residents and $300 for non-residents. Each permit would allow the harvest of one bear, with strict tagging and reporting requirements.

Bear hunting has long stirred controversy in Florida. FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto defended the agency’s move, saying “Hunting is a biologically sound method to slow population growth, resulting in a healthy and well-managed Florida black bear population for the future.”

But the decision is fueling backlash statewide.

Meeting draws emotional opposition

The commission’s meeting in Ocala drew more than 100 speakers, most opposing the hunt. Protesters gathered peacefully both inside and outside the venue, holding signs reading “Stop the Hunt” and “I Am Not Your Trophy,” calling attention to the ethical and ecological implications.

Laurie Hood, founder of Alaqua Animal Rescue in Walton County, was among those who spoke at the meeting.

“At the meeting, I witnessed so many passionate people,” she told WUWF. “People who truly care about Florida’s wildlife. Families showed up with their kids, and over a hundred people signed up to speak. The overwhelming message was clear: this hunt is wrong.”

Hood criticized the inclusion of controversial practices like baiting, hounding, and archery.

“These methods would be considered cruelty if they were used on a dog. But because it’s a bear, we’re calling it sport,” she said. “There has to be respect for life, even in death. If this is the model of wildlife ‘management’ we’re setting for our children, we’re not just failing the animals. We’re failing them too.”

Many attendees voiced frustration that the FWC is advancing the hunt proposal without up-to-date population data. While officials estimate there are roughly 4,050 black bears statewide, the agency’s next comprehensive population study isn’t scheduled until 2028 or 2029.

“This isn’t just about emotion,” Hood added. “But that doesn’t mean ignoring compassion. What are we teaching the next generation?”

Residents can still weigh in on the proposal before the final vote in August. Public comments can be emailed to BearComments@MyFWC.com. Hood encouraged residents to contact FWC commissioners, call the governor’s office, and sign petitions on platforms like Change.org.

In Escambia County, many residents are making their voices heard. Angie Hamilton, a wildlife advocate and owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Pensacola, said the real problem isn’t too many bears, but too many bulldozers.

“We ignore habitat loss,” Hamilton said. “At what expense do we put up another shopping center or grocery store or 4,000-square-foot houses? There’s got to be an appreciation for our wildlife.”

Hamilton emphasized the need for a balanced approach to development and conservation.

“I’m not a fan of the bear hunt,” she added. “It’s hard because Florida is such a great place to live, but coming up with a balance is going to be very difficult. We better figure it out.”

Residents speak out on social media

Hamilton's sentiment is echoed in dozens of social media comments from across the county.

“There is not an overpopulation problem, there is an overdevelopment problem. 2015 taught us enough of the cruelty,” wrote Linda Patti Graber in a Facebook comment.

“No bear hunt, smarter and more controlled development instead,” added Madison Murphy of Pensacola.

“Absolutely not. Relocate them. It’s not their fault their habitat is being destroyed,” wrote Deanie Turbeville Sexton.

Others, like Julia Pearsall, supported efforts to expand wildlife corridors and called for non-lethal solutions. “Let’s keep our wilderness and our wildlife rather than attract trophy-seeking hunters,” she wrote. “Let’s not have another fiasco like the last bear hunt.”

Barbara Stone Grass wrote, “Overdevelopment encroached their habitats, so now it’s our responsibility to come up with a humane solution.”

Sherri Weeks, another Escambia County resident, shared her reaction online. “It’s a very unintelligent way to help a situation caused by humans. I’m literally appalled and sickened,” she wrote.

Recent bear attacks add tension

Adding urgency to the debate, Florida recorded its first fatal bear attack earlier this month. An 89-year-old man and his dog were killed by a 263-pound male bear in Collier County near Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area. Investigators determined the bear entered the residence and attacked both the man and his dog. DNA analysis confirmed the bear’s involvement, and wildlife officers euthanized three bears in the area as a precaution.

And last week, a man in Gulf Breeze was bitten on the leg by a black bear in his backyard while trying to protect his dog. The FWC is investigating and has placed traps in the area. If captured, the bear will be euthanized, as relocation is not seen as a safe option due to the threat it could pose to other communities.

The final vote on the hunt is set for August. Until then, public input, like the kind seen in Escambia County, may influence the Commission’s decision.

