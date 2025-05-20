Pensacola chosen for housing stability project launched by UF students

Pensacola is one of two cities chosen for a new housing stability project aimed at bringing healthcare resources to unhoused populations. The collaborative project, established by two University of Florida undergraduates, also will be launched in the City of Gainesville.

"One of our main objectives is to not assume what this community needs but to partner with these communities and to hear them out and to see what they’ve noticed about what their needs are related to housing insecurity in Florida communities," said Ava Theng, a psychology senior with a minor in health disparities in society.

Theng and Tara Fenelon, a sophomore in health education and behavior, have received a grant of $10,000 to work alongside partner organizations to connect people experiencing homelessness with healthcare resources.

The students plan to work with the non-profit partner organizations to identify their priorities and help develop and deliver needed resources, including hygiene kits, healthcare materials about preventative cancer screenings from UF Health’s mobile cancer screening connector, bicycle distribution, a community garden and job resources.

“We hope to see a difference,” said Felonon, who pointed out that unstable housing has wide-ranging affects, including the inability to get and keep a job and attend doctor’s appointments. “When I look at the people’s lives we’ve impacted, we hope to see happiness with the bicycles they get, the food we teach them to grow, and overall, we hope we see a lasting change.”

Locally, the initiative includes a partnership with Re-Entry Alliance of Pensacola (REAP), as well as GRACE Marketplace, St. Francis House, UF Health Cancer Center’s Office of Community Outreach and Engagement (UFHCC/COE) in Gainesville and the UF/IFAS Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program statewide.

Vinnie Whibbs, executive director of REAP, said he expects the project to begin in two to three weeks at the Max-Well Respite Center, a 17,000-square-foot transitional housing program located at 2200 N. Palafox St.

“On any given day, about 90 individuals reside at Maxwell Respite Center, including women, children and veterans receive housing, food, and case management,” Whibbs said. “Any opportunity to provide much needed services to an ever-increasing number of unhoused people is appreciated.”

Funding for the project comes from Projects for Peace, a grant program through Middlebury College.

Overseen by Melissa Vilaro, assistant professor of health and wellness in the UF/IFAS Department of Family, Youth and Community Sciences and a member of the UF Health Cancer Center, the project aims to address housing instability by focusing on both immediate support and long-term solutions.

One goal of the partnerships fostered by the initiative is to build sustainable approaches that will continue past the duration of the project, which lasts through August.