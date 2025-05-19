Two Escambia County students awarded summer exchanges through the U.S. Department of State

When Jena Mélançon, Executive Director of Gulf Coast Diplomacy, started the Youth Diplomats program in 2017, she said she aimed to create the experiences she wanted in high school.

Eight years later, the program has connected students with youth ambassadors from all over the world. For some of those students, the program has developed an interest in exchanges.

Two Escambia County students, who are members of the Youth Diplomats, were recently awarded fully-funded summer exchanges through the U.S. Department of State.

Erin Reilly, a student at Catholic High School, was selected for the Youth Ambassadors Program with Algeria. Sarah Boyles, an International Baccalaureate student at Pensacola High School, will take part in the Iraqi Youth Leadership Exchange Program (IYLEP).

With the Algeria program, students from the United States and Algeria will work together with adult mentors on various activities with the goals of teaching entrepreneurship, digital citizenship, and the environment, according to materials from the U.S. Embassy.

Reilly said she’s ready for the opportunity.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to travel to other cities with the students from other parts of the U.S. and Algeria to engage in collaborative learning and volunteer activities that focus on civic engagement and community building,” she said via email.

Similarly, students in the IYLEP program work with Iraqi students on team-building activities and live in dorms with host families in the U.S.

Boyles said she’s looking forward to the experience of being a visitor in a new place.

“I love that Youth Diplomats has given me opportunities to host foreigners in my home and my city, and build lasting friendships through that,” she said in an email. “Now I'm so excited to experience being hosted by other families and getting to know my Iraqi counterparts in IYLEP.”

Both programs are highly competitive, with only 10 spots available for U.S. students. Mélançon said she’s glad to see Pensacola represented in both programs.

“I’m really excited for them,” said Mélançon. “It means to me that the material we’re offering is valuable.”

Not every student in the youth program will grow up to be diplomats — or even want to, said Mélançon. With the Youth Diplomats program, students develop “21st century skills” such as critical thinking and media literacy while also participating in service projects alongside international visitors.

Mélançon sees the program as assisting with workforce development, she said. One of her staff members was a former Youth Diplomat.

“(The program) teaches students how to apply the skills they have and gives exposure to new things,” she said.

The program fee is $120 a year, but scholarships are available.

“Everyone needs to be given the opportunity to shine,” she said.