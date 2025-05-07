Applications open for 14 affordable homes in Escambia County

Applications are now open for 14 homes available to eligible buyers at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.

Buyers must provide proof of home mortgage pre-qualification of $150,000 from a State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) approved lender.

These homes are a result of the ongoing partnership between Escambia County and Pensacola Habitat for Humanity to bring more affordable housing to the area.

“Pensacola Habitat for Humanity did not build the 14 homes,” explained Quinn Luehring-Buerkett, director of marketing and communications at Pensacola Habitat. “These homes were constructed by home developers in partnership with Escambia County. The process to purchase is significantly streamlined.”

There is no “sweat equity” requirements for these homes. Buyers are only required to attend one eight-hour pre-purchase homebuyer workshop.

Potential applicants who are not eligible for SHIP loans have other options for home ownership. Information on programs such as the Homebuyer Program or the Northwest Florida Community Land Trust is available on the Pensacola Habitat website. There is currently no waitlist for Habitat programs, said Luehring-Buerkett.

Housing is a top concern locally and nationally as more than 21 million renter households spend 30% or more of their income on housing costs, according to the U.S. Census. High interest rates and home prices are major barriers to buying.

Recently, the White House announced cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, proposing to essentially end Section 8 and other housing voucher programs. Luehring-Buerkett said there is a lot of concern about cuts to programs that support Habitat’s mission, but Congress has not yet weighed in on the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

“We are hopeful that both sides of the aisle continue to recognize that the affordable housing crisis impacts families across the political divide, and it is as much an economic issue as it is a social issue,” she added.

>> Apply for Escambia County Habitat Homes here.

Documents that applicants will need include: