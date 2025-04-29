UWF Music faculty holding auditions for displaced JU students after arts cuts

Faculty with the University of West Florida Music Department will be holding auditions in Jacksonville this week, offering students the chance to continue their studies after the University of Jacksonville cut its music and theater programs.

Earlier this month, Jacksonville University announced it would cut music and theater programs and lay off 40 faculty members in an effort to save $10 million. The programs will end after the spring semester and will not be offered in the fall. The cuts will affect about 100 students.

Peter Steenblik, director of choral activities at UWF, said he was “heartbroken” to hear the news. To help support the students, the faculty at UWF's Dr. Grier Williams School of Music made a plan to reach out. Faculty will be holding auditions on Wednesday, April 30, and Thursday, May 1 at the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus. The UWF theatre program is holding virtual auditions for JU students.

“The choral community within the higher ed ecosystem of Florida is tremendously supportive and non-competitive. Whether private or public, large or small, we have a collective interest in keeping singing alive,” said Steenblik.

UWF School of Music Interim Director Corey McKern said there’s a code among those in the arts community to help one another.

“We’re not trying to poach these students,” said McKern. “But give them an option … let them know someone is answering the call.”

At UWF, students will find a “very supportive” administration and overall community, said McKern.

“People value what we do,” he said. “We fill the seats at the Center for Fine and Performing Arts. We had the symphonic band, jazz ensemble, and UWF singers perform. All of those performances nearly sold out.”

Steenblik adds that as a similarly sized school, UWF may be an easy transition for JU students.

“JU students have a storied history of excellence; their chorus program continually takes risks on new works and is engaged in moving the art forward,” he said. “The students work hard, and we hope the very best for each one. If UWF happens to align with their needs, we will do all we can to make their transition as smooth as possible.”

According to WJCT, Jacksonville University President Tim Cost said the arts cuts were part of a plan to focus on undergraduate programs with the highest demand, which include health care, business administration, computer science, and more.

McKern said arts programs are valuable to campus life, whether it’s ticket sales or simply providing entertainment to students and the community.

On his first day of music school in 1994, McKern remembers writing an essay on why music matters. He feels that the lesson is still relevant today.

“It’s interesting, people enjoy the arts but don’t see the value of it,” he said. “It’s always been sort of a battle. Money that goes into the arts pales in comparison to the return on investment. What we do is valuable.”