Local agencies get $25 million from FDEP to boost water supply infrastructure

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is sending $25 million in state funding to Northwest Florida through its Local Government Water Supply Pilot Grant Program.

These grants are available to local governments for water supply infrastructure (including distribution and transmission facilities) in the Northwest Florida Regional Water Supply Planning Regions I or II.

The funds, supporting 13 projects, will help enhance water supply resilience in the region, reduce water loss, and ensure residents have dependable access to drinking water and essential resources for firefighting.

“DEP remains committed to securing Florida’s water future through proactive investments in infrastructure and natural resource protection,” said DEP Secretary Alexis Lambert in a news release.

The bulk of the grant funding, just over $12 million, is going to Okaloosa County:



$4,089,885 to the Regional Utility Authority for an Elevated Tank and Water Well in Holt

$3.5 million for a Shoal River Ranch Water Storage Tank

$3.5 million to the City of Mary Esther for Highway 98 Water Main Replacements and Upgrades

$1.15 million to the Regional Utility Authority for Destin Water Users Tower 10

One of Okaloosa’s largest grants totaling $3.5 million goes to the City of Mary Esther to replace mains along U.S. Highway 98 to address issues with water supply, water loss, water quality and insufficient flow capacity due to older, undersized piping.

An equal amount goes to the Okaloosa County Commission for a water storage tank at the Shoal River Ranch.

“Infrastructure improvements related to public safety and dependable drinking water are a high priority for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon. “We are very thankful to the state legislature and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for the $3.5M grant to fund a water storage tank in North Okaloosa where we are experiencing increased residential and commercial growth. These grant awards help both efforts by providing funding to ensure our firefighters will always have a water supply for emergencies and the drinking water supply will remain steady and secure for the residents when they need it.”

As part of DEP’s pilot grant program supporting local water supply infrastructure projects, Santa Rosa County has been awarded more than $8.5 million in state funding.

The money will directly benefit five key projects in Santa Rosa County:



$3 million for the Gulf Islands National Seashore water transmission main replacement and upgrade

$2.75 million for the Point Baker Water System new 1,000 GPM well and 750,000 gallon elevated storage tank

$1 million for East Milton Wellfield water supply wells

$1 million for the Highway 182 water main extension

$836,196 for the City of Gulf Breeze Bay Bridge water replacement

Santa Rosa’s largest project will focus on replacing and upgrading the City of Gulf Breeze’s Gulf Islands National Seashore water transmission main, which will replace an undersized, 50-year-old concrete main with a larger main to more reliably serve the community and to act as an emergency supply main for the Pensacola Beach water system operated by Emerald Coast Utility Authority.

"These critical funds will help strengthen Santa Rosa County’s water supply infrastructure, ensuring reliable and sustainable resources for our residents now and in the future," said Santa Rosa County Commission Chairman Kerry Smith, District 2, who expressed his gratitude to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Governor Ron DeSantis, and the Florida Legislature for “their commitment to investing in our communities."

Elsewhere across the region, a total of $3.4 million has been awarded to Escambia County:



$2 million to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority for a Pensacola Beach 12-inch Resilient Water Main

$1.36 million to the Town of Century for Well No. 3 Replacement and Well Building Rehab

$40,000 to the Town of Century for Well No. 2 Lime Feed System

One grant of just under $800,000 was awarded to Walton County:



$773,419 to the City of Paxton for U.S. Highway 331 North Waterline Improvements.

A list and map of Local Government Water Supply Pilot Grant projects selected for Fiscal Year 2024-25 can be found on the Protecting Florida Together website.

