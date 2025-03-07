VT MAE to shift operations from Mobile to Pensacola

VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering (VT MAE), a subsidiary of Singapore-based ST Engineering, will shift its airframe Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations from Mobile to facilities in Pensacola and San Antonio, Texas. The company announced the move in a press release Wednesday, describing it as part of a “capacity transition plan” aimed at enhancing its competitiveness in the global MRO market.

The transition will take place over the next several months, according to the company. In the release, VT MAE General Manager Alvin Bass said the decision followed “long and careful consideration of multiple factors and options.” The company has operated in Mobile for more than 30 years.

While the shift represents a loss for Mobile, it signals continued growth for Pensacola’s aviation sector. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves welcomed the announcement, saying it reinforces the city’s efforts to expand high-quality career opportunities in aerospace.

“Pensacola has positioned itself as a hub for aerospace innovation and workforce excellence, a testament to the strength and growth of our aviation sector,” Reeves said in a statement. “As mayor, I look forward to the growth in our community. This announcement reinforces our commitment to creating high-quality career opportunities and further strengthens Pensacola’s role in the industry.”



Expanding Pensacola’s Aerospace Footprint

VT MAE operates MRO facilities in both Mobile and Pensacola, having expanded to Pensacola International Airport in 2018. Originally established in 1990 in Mobile, the company is a subsidiary of ST Engineering Aerospace, the aviation division of ST Engineering, a global conglomerate headquartered in Singapore. ST Engineering Aerospace oversees MRO and aviation services worldwide, while VT MAE has historically served as its U.S. arm for commercial aircraft maintenance.

VT MAE’s departure from Mobile comes as the company continues expanding its operations in Pensacola. The company broke ground last year on a third aircraft maintenance hangar at Pensacola International Airport, part of a multi-phase development known as "Project Titan." The 167,000-square-foot facility, designed to service widebody aircraft, is expected to open in late 2026.

The project is being funded through a combination of state and local investments, including support from Triumph Gulf Coast, the City of Pensacola, Escambia County, and the State of Florida. Once complete, the Pensacola MRO complex will house four maintenance hangars and is projected to create more than 1,700 jobs.

Pensacola’s aviation sector has seen steady growth in recent years, driven by investments from both VT MAE and the region’s military aviation presence. The city sits within a larger aerospace corridor that includes multiple Navy and Air Force installations, making it a prime location for MRO services.



Accountability and Workforce Scrutiny

Despite its growth, VT MAE has faced questions about its workforce practices and its adherence to public investment agreements.

Last year, the company came under fire after laying off dozens of Chilean workers at its Pensacola facility. Nearly 50 workers on temporary visas were let go, prompting concerns about VT MAE's hiring practices and its reliance on foreign labor.

The incident also sparked broader concerns about whether VT MAE is meeting its obligations under the public incentive agreements that helped fund its expansion. In response, Mayor Reeves announced new accountability measures, including third-party audits and stricter reporting requirements to verify the company’s hiring and job creation claims.