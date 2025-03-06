Law enforcement says no signs of active shooter at Corry Station

Update:

2:05 p.m.

Naval Air Station Pensacola Statement on March 6 events from Capt. Chandra Newman, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Pensacola:

Naval Air Station Pensacola has officially lifted its lockdown status. After a thorough evaluation, authorities have confirmed that there was no active shooter threat. We extend our sincere thanks to local law enforcement for their swift response, professionalism, and steadfast support in ensuring the safety of our personnel and installation during this situation.

Update:

12:20 p.m.

NAS Pensacola's Main Gate and West Gate are open to Department of Defense identification card holders. Public visitation to NAS Pensacola's areas of public interest is currently unavailable.

The NAS Pensacola and Corry Station Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Child Development Center (CDC) is unaffected by the situation. CDC representatives are contacting parents of children at the facility.

All gates to NAS Pensacola's Corry Station are closed.

Update:

11:50 a.m.

According to the latest update from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, there were two reports of three gunshots being heard, however ECSO has no evidence of that.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, and Navy Police responded. The building was cleared and there are currently no signs of any victims and no signs of a shooter, said ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be on board Corry Station for the next 45 minutes, Lewis said.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told WEAR that law enforcement did an entire sweep of the building and found no signs of an active shooter. Law enforcement did another sweep before leaving the area.

Original story:

Corry Station gates and the Main Gate and West Gate to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola are currently closed due to a potential incident onboard Corry Station.

Deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a reported armed disturbance this morning at Corry Station on Chiefs Way off of Navy Boulevard. Spokesperson Morgan Lewis said the call regarding shots being fired came in around 10:20 a.m. All available units responding to the scene are checking the perimeter and investigating. So far, there has been no confirmation of a shooting.

"Our Security team is responding swiftly and expertly with our local law enforcement partners," said Capt. Chandra Newman in a post on X. "Our concern is always the safety and welfare of our service members and their families."

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces along with local law enforcement partners are responding to the incident, according to a Facebook post from NAS Pensacola.

Both Corry Station and NAS Pensacola are closed to incoming and outgoing traffic. Individuals on Corry Station and NAS Pensacola are advised to follow directions from the air station's NSF personnel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.