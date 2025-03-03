Rep. Michelle Salzman files bill to make hiring of university presidents public again

Pensacola State Representative Michelle Salzman (R-District 1) and Miami Senator Alexis Calatayud (R-District 38) have announced the introduction of new landmark legislation aimed at strengthening government transparency and empowering students within Florida's higher education system.

Salzman and Calatayud filed their respective bills, HB 1321/SB 1624, in the House and Senate on Thursday, Feb. 27, just five days ahead of tomorrow’s start of the 2025 Florida Legislative Session.

"This legislation is a direct response to the need for greater transparency and accountability in our higher education system," stated Rep. Salzman. "By bringing presidential searches into the sunshine, ensuring financial accountability for board members, and empowering students with clear information about their courses and textbook costs, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing affordable, high-quality education to all Floridians.”

Ensuring greater accountability in university leadership selection is listed as one of the key areas in need of reform. Currently, universities are not required to make their presidential searches public until a final group of finalists is selected.

As an example, the University of Florida came under scrutiny for its lack of transparency during the hiring of former Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska as its president. In 2022, Sasse was announced as the sole finalist for the job, following an extensive national search. Sasse resigned last summer, after just 17 months. Former President Kent Fuchs is now serving as interim president.

The legislation also calls for increased financial transparency for board members, and improved access to vital course and textbook information for students.

Among other provisions, the higher education reform bill would establish term limits for members of the Board of Governors, the State Board of Education, University Boards of Trustees, and Florida College System Boards of Trustees.

Additionally, members of the Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s public universities, would be required to file full, public financial disclosures.

Key Provisions of the Proposed Legislation:

• Sunshine on Presidential Searches: A cornerstone of this bill is to reinforce Florida's commitment to open government by repealing existing exemptions that allow presidential searches at state universities and colleges to be conducted behind closed doors. This measure ensures that the search, screening, and selection processes will be subject to the full scrutiny of Florida's Sunshine Law, allowing the public to witness these crucial decisions firsthand. This measure also removes the Board of Governors from the university presidential search and selection process entirely and prohibits the State Board of Education from involvement in the state college presidential search and selection process, streamlining the selection process.

• Financial Accountability for Board Members: Upholding the principles of transparency, the bill mandates that citizen members of the Board of Governors file full and public financial disclosures (FORM 6). This requirement ensures that those entrusted with the oversight of our higher education institutions are held to the highest ethical standards. The bill also mandates that Board of Governors members be state residents. Current law already requires State Board of Education members to be state residents. The Constitution requires Florida College System Boards of Trustees members to be residents of the area they serve.

• Term Limits for Renewed Leadership: To promote fresh perspectives and prevent stagnation, the bill establishes term limits for members of the Board of Governors (7 years total), the State Board of Education (8 years total), University Boards of Trustees (10 years consecutive), and Florida College System Boards of Trustees (8 years consecutive).

• Empowering Students Through Informed Choices: Recognizing the importance of student empowerment, the legislation expands requirements for posting course syllabi. All courses, including those offered during the summer term (and not just general education courses), will be required to post detailed syllabi online. These syllabi must include specific learning goals, objectives, student expectations (including grading scale and methodology), and the actual syllabus for the course being taught, rather than a generic version. To alleviate the financial burden on students, the bill also mandates that students be provided with a detailed itemization of the cost of each textbook and instructional material, including those bundled in bulk pricing packages, and the lowest-cost option available for each. This includes readily available, no-cost learning materials.

According to a press release from Rep. Salzman’s office, the bill will now be referred to the appropriate committees in the House & Senate, where it will undergo further review and consideration.

If passed and signed by DeSantis, the legislation takes effect July 1.

“This bill will ensure that our higher education institutions are governed in a transparent and ethical manner, with the best interests of our students and taxpayers as the guiding principle," added Salzman.

