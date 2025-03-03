Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras parade celebrates community

Mardi Gras may be best known for the massive celebrations in New Orleans and Mobile, but in Pensacola, the annual festival has grown into a unique and vibrant tradition of its own. With a strong focus on inclusivity, community, and economic impact, Pensacola’s Mardi Gras has become one of the city’s most significant annual events.

On Saturday afternoon, an estimated 100,000 people flocked to downtown Pensacola to watch an additional 6,000 people float by in the Grand Mardi Gras parade.

Danny Zimmern, president of Pensacola Mardi Gras, has watched the event evolve over many years. It’s grown because newcomers are enthusiastically invited to join.

“Everybody is welcome," said Zimmern. "Mardi Gras is the most inclusive event anywhere. You get with a group of people who have the same interests as you do, and you call yourselves a krewe. Some are very organized, some are just a group of friends, but all are part of the Mardi Gras spirit.”

But Zimmern said there are a few stipulations that every krewe must follow.

“We only have two rules. The first is that everybody’s welcome—so long as you follow the rules,” he continued.

“That might mean paying an entry fee, having insurance, providing a driver’s license—whatever it takes. If you meet the criteria, you’re in. We don’t judge, and that’s been a huge part of our growth. The second rule? You don’t have to make everyone happy, but you can’t make anyone mad,” Zimmern said.

But Mardi Gras isn’t just about fun, it’s also about economic impact. Zimmern said the events generate millions of dollars for Escambia County.

The Mardi Gras season has had “an economic impact of $50 million. And we did over 10,000 hotel room nights just of those few events to get people here from out of town. So all that is really working. That’s why it’s growing,” continued Zimmern.

And just as important as the financial benefits is the spirit of giving back. Many krewes take part in charitable efforts. Jimmy Hendrix, president of the Krewe of Sparta, says their group focuses on feeding those in need.

“Every year we do a humanitarian food drive for Manna Food Pantries,” said Hendrix. “Our goal is 10 tons, or 20,000 pounds. This year was our 15th year doing it, and we set a record. We collected 39,249 pounds, which is nearly 48,000 healthy meals for our community.”

Hendrix said the food drive has even turned into a friendly competition.

“All the krewes compete for three trophies, and the winner keeps a five-foot trophy for the year, adding their name to it. We present it on Fat Tuesday. It’s a big moment,” Hendrix said.

Continuing with their safari theme, the Krewe d’Wild collects items for animal shelters. The krewe’s president, Kathan Smith, explained.

“We’re going to bring dog or cat food or animal meds - things that they would need in the shelter, like even pee pads, food, blanket, and toys," said Smith. “And then, we'll choose a shelter to donate them to.”

For Tonya and Tony Cross of Milton, Pensacola Mardi Gras is part of a beloved tradition, from what time they leave home for brunch to the street corner where they watch the parade.

“This is our spot every year. Baylen and Garden,” said Tonya Cross.

And for Mardi Gras President Danny Zimmern, the joy of the day is watching the people who celebrate it, especially the children.

“It just brings you the most joy to see kids who can’t walk because they have so many beads around their necks,” Zimmern said. “It’s part of the culture, and it’s something that makes Pensacola’s Mardi Gras so exciting.”

