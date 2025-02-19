© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
SS United States heads to Northwest Florida

WUWF | By Christina Andrews
Published February 19, 2025 at 3:12 PM CST
SS United States departs Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Okaloosa County
SS United States departs Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The SS United States, once the fastest ocean liner to cross the Atlantic, departed Philadelphia Wednesday en route to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, where it will become the world’s largest artificial reef.

The ship, docked in Philadelphia since 1996, began its journey down the Delaware River late Wednesday morning.

The ship will first travel to Mobile for a 12-month environmental process to remove hazardous materials and prepare it for reefing, which involves intentionally submerging a vessel to create an artificial reef.

Okaloosa County purchased the SS United States for $1 million as part of a $10 million project to establish it as a diving and fishing destination.

A museum and visitors center will be built on the coast, displaying artifacts from the ship, including its funnels and radar mast. The world’s largest artificial reef is expected to benefit marine life and attract tourism to Northwest Florida.
