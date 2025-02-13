GE Vernova launches scholarship fund

GE Vernova has announced a $500,000 scholarship initiative aimed at expanding vocational and technical training in five U.S. cities, including Pensacola. The Future of Energy Scholarship Fund, developed in partnership with the SkillPointe Foundation, is designed to equip students with the skills necessary for careers in power generation, grid modernization, and other energy-related fields.

“The Future of Energy SkillPointe Scholarship program supports our mission to electrify and decarbonize the world by fostering the next generation of skilled workers who can bridge the current skills gap and help power the energy transition forward,” said Kristin Carvell, President of the GE Vernova Foundation and Chief Communications Officer of GE Vernova.

The announcement comes as the company moves forward with a $600 million investment in its U.S. manufacturing facilities, including nearly $100 million targeted at wind manufacturing operations. A portion of that funding will be directed toward upgrades at the company’s Pensacola facility, which has been a key site for wind turbine production.



Pensacola’s Role in GE Vernova’s Expansion

The Pensacola plant, which employs approximately 600 workers, is scaling up production following an order for 674 wind turbines for the SunZia Wind Project in New Mexico. Once completed, the project is expected to be one of the largest wind farms in the Western Hemisphere, generating power for thousands of households in the Southwest.

The investment comes at a time of shifting federal energy policies. In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting new federal offshore wind leasing, citing concerns over costs and environmental impacts. The move has introduced uncertainty into the wind energy sector, with some projects facing delays or cancellations. Industry analysts are monitoring how these policy changes might affect ongoing and future investments in renewable energy.

Despite the policy uncertainty, GE Vernova reaffirmed its commitment to domestic manufacturing and workforce development. “To keep pace with the demand and new innovations across the energy sector, we’re experiencing a growing need for a workforce that’s skilled in new technologies and functions,” said Carvell. “This initiative will provide individuals with the training they need to enter the energy industry and contribute to the nation’s energy security.”



Workforce Development and Training

The Future of Energy Scholarship Fund will be distributed over a two-year period, supporting students pursuing careers in energy-related fields. In Pensacola, the program is expected to benefit students at local technical schools and community colleges that offer specialized training in power generation and related trades.

The scholarship program will provide 100 scholarships of $5,000 each, totaling a $100,000 investment in Pensacola and each of the four other participating cities. The SkillPointe Foundation, which has experience managing scholarship programs, will oversee the selection and distribution of funds.

“Our partnership with the GE Vernova Foundation is a natural fit, as both organizations share a commitment to bridging the skills gap and building tomorrow’s workforce,” said Alvin Townley, founding executive director of the SkillPointe Foundation. "... We are honored to help build the workforce that will lead the future of energy.”

GE Vernova’s investments in manufacturing and workforce development align with broader trends in the renewable energy sector. As companies continue to expand operations in response to growing electricity demand, workforce training initiatives are seen as a key component in maintaining industry growth.

Applications for the Future of Energy Scholarship Fund will open soon, with more details available through the SkillPointe Foundation’s website.

