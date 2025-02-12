Escambia commissioners might repeal fireworks ban and 'resign-to-run' ordinance

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is considering repealing its “resign-to-run” ordinance, which requires county employees to resign or take a leave of absence before running for a seat on the commission. District 4 Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger, who proposed the repeal, argues the rule discourages qualified candidates who cannot afford to leave their jobs. The ordinance, adopted in 2022, was designed to address potential conflicts of interest.

In last week’s meeting, District 1 Commissioner Steve Stroberger said he is in favor of repealing the ordinance because it favors incumbents and prevents “employees of the county from running for public office by forcing a resignation."

"That limits our choices, and I don’t like limiting choices. Therefore, I fully support repealing the ordinance in its entirety and that the county, once again, follow the guidance of Florida State’s resign-to-run law,” he continued.

Hofberger is also advocating for the repeal of a local fireworks ban on New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July. The current ban conflicts with state law, which permits fireworks on these holidays. Sheriff Chip Simmons supports the repeal, citing enforcement challenges during busy periods for law enforcement. Hofberger agrees that aligning local regulations with state law would simplify enforcement and reduce confusion.

The board will vote on scheduling public hearings for these proposals at its next meeting. If approved, hearings will take place on March 6.

