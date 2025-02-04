Pensacola Airport goes intergalactic for Pensacon

Air passengers arriving in Pensacola on Tuesday afternoon were greeted by a gathering of pixies, puppies, and Mandalorians as Pensacola International Airport was once again rechristened Pensacola Intergalactic Airport for the rest of the month. Since 2015, the City of Pensacola has upgraded the airport to intergalactic status in celebration of Pensacon, the annual pop culture convention held in the city.

“It’s a beautiful day today," said Ken Ibold, the deputy airport director as he welcomed Pensacon management, members of the press, and a slew of cosplayers in full costume. “You know if we’d been here two weeks ago (and) you tried to come up here your Tauntaun would have frozen before you reached the first marker."

Before making the proclamation formally renaming the airport for the month of February, Pensacola Mayor D. C. Reeves pointed out that he has been known as “D.C.” for over 40 years and it has nothing to do with his preference in comic books. The mayor pointed out that Pensacon has brought in over $28 million to the local economy over the past dozen years.

Bob Barrett / WUWF Public Media

Bob Barrett / WUWF Public Media

“And whereas in honor of my superheroic namesakes George Reeves, Superman of the 1950s, Steve Reeves, Hollywood’s Hercules, and Christopher Reeve, 1978’s Superman, and now, therefore, I, D. C. Reeves, Mayor of the City of Pensacola, do hereby declare by mayoral decree that Pensacola International Airport be known by all as Pensacola Intergalactic Airport during (the) duration of Pensacon 2025.”

Pensacon CEO and Founder Mike Ensley thanked the city and the fans who have made the event a success over the past decade. “Without you guys, it would be nothing, without the fans we would be nothing," he said.

Pensacon 2025 begins Friday, February 14 and runs through Sunday the 16th at the Pensacola Bay Center and the United Methodist Church properties on Wright Street.