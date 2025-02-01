Escambia County secures $61.8 million in ARPA funds for community projects

Escambia County announced today that it has secured its entire $61.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, meeting the federal deadline of Dec. 31, 2024.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), enacted by Congress in March 2021, allocated funds to counties, cities, and states based on factors including a focus on underserved areas that experienced higher unemployment rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Escambia County received $61,829,151 in direct recovery assistance, with a condition that any unused funds be returned to the federal government. The county sought extensive feedback from residents through surveys, public meetings, and outreach efforts aimed at identifying the county’s most pressing needs and ensuring projects align with long-term goals.

County Administrator Wes Moreno thanked county staff for their “efforts over the past several years, working with the public to identify and prioritize projects that will have the greatest impact on our community for decades to come.”

The county must return only 65 cents of the funding to the U.S. Treasury. “We’ve worked hard to make sure every dollar stays here and benefits our residents,” Moreno said.

Specific ARPA projects

• 16 stormwater improvement projects to address flooding and water management issues.

• Seven new infill houses for low-income families, providing affordable housing opportunities.

• Public safety fleet upgrades, including new fire trucks and ambulances to enhance emergency response capabilities.

• ADA accessibility improvements on Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key, ensuring greater access for individuals with disabilities.

• Parks and recreation facility renovations, improving public spaces for residents and visitors alike.

• Broadband connectivity enhancements in northern Escambia County to bridge the digital divide in underserved areas.

• Construction of new libraries and community centers, creating hubs for education, resources, and community engagement.

The U.S. Treasury Department requires all funds to be fully spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Residents can view detailed information about each project in Escambia County’s ARPA plan and performance report here.

