Bluffline to receive $1.2 million federal grant

Earlier this month, Bluffline, Inc. announced it has been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program to fund the Escambia Bay Waterfront Access Study. The study aims to reconnect the Ferry Pass community with Escambia Bay through master planning, community engagement, and preliminary design for a series of interventions. The project will reduce hardships for communities near Interstate 10, US-90, and the railroad corridor.

The study area extends from the University of West Florida campus in Ferry Pass to Chimney Park in the Bohemia neighborhood, and southward to Corry Station in West Pensacola. Bluffline envisions creating multi-use paths, pedestrian overpasses, and a water transportation network to improve access to the waterfront and essential resources.

The $1.2 million will be used for master planning and to help develop plans to approximately 30% completion. The vision for the completed plan is to include multi-use paths, pedestrian overpasses, and a “water transportation network.”

More than half of the residents within the project area are considered “disadvantaged” by the federal government, with nearly 4,400 households lacking access to a vehicle. Park access is limited, with only 17.8% of Ferry Pass residents and 38.2% of West Pensacola residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park, according to the Trust for Public Land’s Parkserve database.

City Councilman Casey Jones, whose district includes much of the project area, said the project will “play a critical role” in advancing the city’s goals for “equitable development, environmental sustainability, and economic resilience.”

“It will provide safe, non-motorized transit options for all residents, including underserved communities, enhancing access to educational institutions, job centers, and recreational spaces,” he added.

Dr. Martha Saunders, President of the University of West Florida, pointed out the benefits of the project for both the public and the university.

“Restoring access to the waterfront for nearby communities, many of which have been cut off by highway and rail infrastructure, would allow for improved access to UWF’s campus and create new opportunities for research, education, and recreation,” she said.

District 4 Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger, whose district encompasses Ferry Pass, called the project a “huge win.”

The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program is the first federal initiative dedicated to addressing the impact of highway construction that divided neighborhoods and restricted access to critical resources. The program awarded $544.6 million to 82 projects across 31 states. Bluffline Inc.’s grant falls under the category of community planning grants.

Although the White House announced a halt on federal funding and grant programs on Monday, Bluffline organizers say they are confident the Trump administration will see the value in the project.

"We acknowledge the recent federal directives pausing the disbursement of certain grant funds to ensure alignment with national policy objectives,” said T.S. Strickland, co-founder and director of strategy and communications for The Bluffline. “The Bluffline project is designed to enhance transportation infrastructure, promote environmental stewardship, and stimulate economic growth within our military community. We are confident that, upon review, the administration will recognize the value of the Bluffline in supporting national interests and the well-being of our service members and civilian personnel. We remain committed to collaborating with federal agencies to ensure our project aligns with the administration's priorities and contributes positively to our nation's infrastructure and security."

T.S. Strickland is a reporter and host for WUWF Public Media.