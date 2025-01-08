Bay Bluffs Park improvements moving forward

The Pensacola City Council is set to vote next Monday on a resolution to accept $2.2 million in state funding for the Bay Bluffs Park Revitalization Project. The resolution would also formalize a joint partnership with Conservation Florida to manage those funds.

The nonprofit, which works to protect Florida's natural landscapes through land acquisition, conservation easements, and public engagement, would oversee fund allocation and work with the city on planning and execution.

The park has been closed since March 2023 due to severe erosion and structural damage that made it unsafe for visitors. City officials have said the funds will be used to demolish and rebuild the park’s condemned boardwalks, improve amenities, and include community input to ensure the park meets residents’ needs.

At his weekly press conference on Tuesday morning, Mayor D.C. Reeves expressed enthusiasm for the project’s next steps.

"We're very excited to start that process and to engage with the community in that process," Reeves said. "There's not a lot of tangible development in terms of what's going to go where and all that, but this is that step to be able to get those funds released."

If approved, the city would begin the planning and design phase in March. Construction is expected to start in early 2026 and finish by the end of that year, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for early 2027.