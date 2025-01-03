UWF addresses food insecurity among its student population

On the campus of UWF in Pensacola, there is a room with metal shelves packed with cans of fruit, vegetables, and jars of peanut butter. It’s the Argo Pantry, and in recent weeks, the number of students using the pantry has skyrocketed.

Marcus Richardson, head of the Argo Pantry, explained its demand.

“Last year, in total, we had about 1,400 visits to the pantry. This semester alone, we’ve had about 1,300 visits.”

That is a significant increase in student demand.

“People have asked us, ‘are you scared? Have you ever gotten to the point where you don’t feel like you can meet the need? We always had such a good support system from so many people on campus that we haven’t been afraid of not meeting the need. But now we’re looking at a larger number of students coming in.”

During the Argo Pantry’s first decade, students could only get five non-perishable food items a week.

“This upcoming semester in the spring, we’re going to move to seven non-perishable items off the shelf,” said Richardson. “They get three refrigerated items and three produce items as well.”

In addition to weekly visits to the pantry, students can get free meals in the university cafeteria.

“They can get either 10 meal swipes or five meal swipes at the cafeteria on campus using their Nautilus card,” Richardson said. “That’s something we’re trying to let students know about — 10 free meals once a semester.”

Richardson emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students.

“I want every single student to know that they can come in, no matter what,” he said. “Every student that's on campus is allowed to come in here and use our services — even if they just come in and get one can.”

The Argo Pantry has also expanded its reach by establishing additional locations on campus and engaging with students during events.

“We have a pantry in the library now, so if we’re closed here, they can go there and pick up food,” Richardson noted. He added that future plans include expanding pantries into residence halls.

Christina Andrews WUWF Argo Cantry on the UWF campus

To ensure the pantry meets student needs, feedback is actively sought.

“We do surveys after each semester,” Richardson said. “We ask things like, ‘What do you want to see in the pantry?’ or ‘What’s a challenge you’re having with coming to the pantry?’ We want students to feel comfortable coming in.”

In those surveys many students expressed gratitude for the pantry’s assistance during unexpected financial hardships. One student shared, “My life situation changed unexpectedly last year, and I was referred to the Argo Pantry by another office on campus. It’s been a big help, having some food assistance.”

The rising cost of food was a common concern among students. One said, “I’m so thankful for the Argo pantry, it’s helped me so much as food prices begin to get so high I can barely afford it anymore.” Another mentioned, “As a low-income working student, it has helped me fulfill my basic needs.”

Not only was this sentiment echoed by others who found relief in not having to worry about their next meal, but the pantry’s staff received praise for their supportive attitude. One international student said, “Everyone who works for Argo Pantry is really supportive to me and my peers.”

Community support has been vital to the program’s success.

“We have a great support system around here,” Richardson said. “We’ve seen generosity from students, faculty, and even people off-campus — churches and local businesses like Sunbelt Title Agency, which did a food drive for us in November.”

Despite these efforts, funding remains a key focus for sustaining and growing the program.

“We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to expand when it comes to funding for the pantry,” Richardson said.

Christina Andrews WUWF Inside the Argo Pantry

As demand continues to grow, Richardson remains committed to ensuring no student goes without access to food resources.

“This pantry is for every single student that comes here,” he affirmed.