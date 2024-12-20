Ways to help our neighbors this holiday season

As we embrace the spirit of giving this season, we invite you to explore this guide to non-profit organizations in Northwest Florida. While this list highlights several key organizations that benefit locals, we encourage residents to discover additional charities that align with their passions and support meaningful causes.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida

Help stock Santa’s Workshop with items that families need. They ask that all gifts are new and unwrapped. Donations can be dropped off anytime.

Location: 5200 Bayou Boulevard, Pensacola

Donate here

Covenant Care - Nonie’s Place

It is estimated that over 7,000 children in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties will suffer from the loss of a parent before the age of 18. Covenant Care’s Nonie’s Place is a resource center where children and families can learn to grieve and heal.

Location: 1901 N. Palafox Street, Pensacola

Donate here

Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida

For more than 96 years, Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida has put ‘faith into action’ by helping neighbors in need across 18 counties in the Florida Panhandle. Last year, 90% of those served were not Catholic, demonstrating their commitment to “Provide Help, Create Hope, and Serve All.”

Location: 1815 N. 6th Avenue, Pensacola and 11 First Street, SE, Fort Walton Beach

Donate here

FavorHouse of NWFL

FavorHouse provides crucial services such as a crisis hotline, safe emergency shelter, survivor-centered services, free legal assistance, and economic empowerment education for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Location: 2001 W Blount Street, Pensacola

Donate here

The Pensacola MESS Hall

The Pensacola MESS Hall inspires curiosity, experimentation, and creative problem-solving through math, engineering, science, and technology.

Location: 418 E Wright Street, Pensacola

Donate here

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NW Florida

Over 100 children in Northwest Florida are waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister. Mentoring can make a significant impact on their lives by providing positive role models.

Location: 1320 Creighton Road, Pensacola

Donate here

A HOPE

This animal rescue helps organize transport to low-cost spay and neuter clinics and is raising funds to build Santa Rosa County's first low-cost clinic.

Location: 5755 Washington St., Milton.

Donate here



Camp Fire Gulf Wind

Camp Fire offers unique experiences for children in the Pensacola area through various programs including childcare, summer camps, environmental programs, and leadership training.

Location: 1814 Creighton Road, Pensacola

Donate here

Opening Doors Northwest Florida

Opening Doors envisions a community where no one is experiencing homelessness. They support individuals and families seeking housing.

Location: 1020 N. New Warrington Road, Pensacola

Donate here

Gulf Coast Kids House

A child advocacy center in Escambia County offering services like child abuse intervention, investigation, prosecution support, and mental health counseling.

Location: 3401 N 12th Avenue, Pensacola

Donate here

Council on Aging of West Florida

Offering support for aging adults in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with social services like Meals on Wheels.

Location: 875 Royce Street, Pensacola

Donate here

Manna Food Pantry

Dedicated to fighting hunger in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

Location: 3030 N E Street, Pensacola

Donate here

Other area food pantries:

Feeding the Gulf Coast Donate here

Pensacola Caring Hearts Donate here

Foodraising Friends Donate here

The Pensacola chapter of Children’s Home Society of Florida

Children’s Home Society of Florida’s goal is to end the need for foster care as we know it by working with children and families before crises occur.

Location: 17 S. De Villiers Street, Pensacola

Donate here

Rally Gulf Coast

Rally Gulf Coast supports families with children fighting cancer and raises funds for childhood cancer research.

Location: the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart

Donate here

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity envisions a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Location: 300 W. Leonard Street, Pensacola

Donate here

Sunday’s Child

Citizens of the Pensacola Bay area with the mission to serve the community and to promote a wider visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

Donate here

Honor HER Foundation of Northwest Florida

The Honor HER Foundation provides housing and services to homeless women veterans or those endangered of becoming homeless.

Location: 6150 W. Fairfield Drive, Pensacola

Donate here

Save Our Cats and Kittens

SOCKS is dedicated to finding forever homes for neglected cats and kittens throughout Northwest Florida.

Location: 498 Carmel Drive, Fort Walton Beach