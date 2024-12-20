Ways to help our neighbors this holiday season
As we embrace the spirit of giving this season, we invite you to explore this guide to non-profit organizations in Northwest Florida. While this list highlights several key organizations that benefit locals, we encourage residents to discover additional charities that align with their passions and support meaningful causes.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida
Help stock Santa’s Workshop with items that families need. They ask that all gifts are new and unwrapped. Donations can be dropped off anytime.
Location: 5200 Bayou Boulevard, Pensacola
Covenant Care - Nonie’s Place
It is estimated that over 7,000 children in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties will suffer from the loss of a parent before the age of 18. Covenant Care’s Nonie’s Place is a resource center where children and families can learn to grieve and heal.
Location: 1901 N. Palafox Street, Pensacola
Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida
For more than 96 years, Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida has put ‘faith into action’ by helping neighbors in need across 18 counties in the Florida Panhandle. Last year, 90% of those served were not Catholic, demonstrating their commitment to “Provide Help, Create Hope, and Serve All.”
Location: 1815 N. 6th Avenue, Pensacola and 11 First Street, SE, Fort Walton Beach
FavorHouse of NWFL
FavorHouse provides crucial services such as a crisis hotline, safe emergency shelter, survivor-centered services, free legal assistance, and economic empowerment education for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Location: 2001 W Blount Street, Pensacola
The Pensacola MESS Hall
The Pensacola MESS Hall inspires curiosity, experimentation, and creative problem-solving through math, engineering, science, and technology.
Location: 418 E Wright Street, Pensacola
Big Brothers Big Sisters of NW Florida
Over 100 children in Northwest Florida are waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister. Mentoring can make a significant impact on their lives by providing positive role models.
Location: 1320 Creighton Road, Pensacola
A HOPE
This animal rescue helps organize transport to low-cost spay and neuter clinics and is raising funds to build Santa Rosa County's first low-cost clinic.
Location: 5755 Washington St., Milton.
Camp Fire Gulf Wind
Camp Fire offers unique experiences for children in the Pensacola area through various programs including childcare, summer camps, environmental programs, and leadership training.
Location: 1814 Creighton Road, Pensacola
Opening Doors Northwest Florida
Opening Doors envisions a community where no one is experiencing homelessness. They support individuals and families seeking housing.
Location: 1020 N. New Warrington Road, Pensacola
Gulf Coast Kids House
A child advocacy center in Escambia County offering services like child abuse intervention, investigation, prosecution support, and mental health counseling.
Location: 3401 N 12th Avenue, Pensacola
Council on Aging of West Florida
Offering support for aging adults in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with social services like Meals on Wheels.
Location: 875 Royce Street, Pensacola
Manna Food Pantry
Dedicated to fighting hunger in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.
Location: 3030 N E Street, Pensacola
Other area food pantries:
Feeding the Gulf Coast Donate here
Pensacola Caring Hearts Donate here
Foodraising Friends Donate here
The Pensacola chapter of Children’s Home Society of Florida
Children’s Home Society of Florida’s goal is to end the need for foster care as we know it by working with children and families before crises occur.
Location: 17 S. De Villiers Street, Pensacola
Rally Gulf Coast
Rally Gulf Coast supports families with children fighting cancer and raises funds for childhood cancer research.
Location: the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity envisions a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
Location: 300 W. Leonard Street, Pensacola
Sunday’s Child
Citizens of the Pensacola Bay area with the mission to serve the community and to promote a wider visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.
Honor HER Foundation of Northwest Florida
The Honor HER Foundation provides housing and services to homeless women veterans or those endangered of becoming homeless.
Location: 6150 W. Fairfield Drive, Pensacola
Save Our Cats and Kittens
SOCKS is dedicated to finding forever homes for neglected cats and kittens throughout Northwest Florida.
Location: 498 Carmel Drive, Fort Walton Beach