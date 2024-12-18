Santa Rosa County and Okaloosa County Schools earn Purple Star District designation

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that five Florida school districts, including Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Northwest Florida, have earned the prestigious Purple Star District designation for their support of military-connected students.

The designation recognizes districts that provide additional resources for military families, such as transition programs for new students and specialized staff training to address the unique needs of these families.

“As somebody who was on active duty way back when you show up when you’re a military family and you don’t tend to have a lot of stability,” DeSantis said, highlighting the challenges faced by military children who frequently relocate.

The governor also revealed that 176 individual schools have received Purple Star School Distinction this school year, which he described as “a remarkable achievement.”

Okaloosa County School District has the highest percentage of military students in any Florida county, and Superintendent Marcus Chambers expressed pride in the Purple Star designation.

“This honor validates our efforts to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for all military-connected students,” and “we are thrilled to see our schools recognized for their dedication to our military community.”

Santa Rosa County District Schools also celebrated the designation, emphasizing its commitment to implementing activities that support military students across all campuses. The district highlights annual military recognition events, including the Month of the Military Child, Month of the Military Family, Purple-Up! for Military Kids, Veterans Day, and Memorial Day. Schools also provide opportunities for active-duty military parents to volunteer, and the district offers Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) programs in some schools.

Santa Rosa County Schools collaborated with the Florida Department of Education to create a teacher leadership program at Purple Star schools, aimed at helping veterans earn their teaching certification, addressing teacher shortages. Military Family Life Counselors are available at schools to provide additional support for military students and families.

The Purple Star program, established by the Florida Legislature in 2021, aims to reinforce Florida’s status as the most military-friendly state in the nation.

