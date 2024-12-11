Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe celebrations in Northwest Florida connect many people

On December 12, Catholics across the world celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. For Mexicans and those of Mexican descent in Northwest Florida, the day is more than a religious observance, it’s part of their cultural identity.

Nearly 500 years ago, the Virgin Mary appeared before a farmer named Juan Diego near what is now Mexico City. The Mother of Jesus gave Diego several messages, including for him to build a church on the spot.

Support Local Stories. Donate Here.

A decade before her appearance, Spain had invaded the Aztec Empire in modern-day Mexico, and it wasn’t going well for the Spaniards.

“They tried to bring the message of Christianity, but to little effect,” explained Seminarian Frater Giovanni of St. Micheal’s Abbey. “People weren’t converting because the two cultures were an infinity apart.”

He says that ten years after the invasion when Mary appeared to Juan Diego, the vision combined elements of both the Aztec and Christian religions, indicating that the two cultures needed to come together. Mary also spoke the Aztec language and had indigenous features.

“The Virgin of Guadalupe came, not with fire and brimstone, not with anger and justice, but with mercy, with a message of repentance and of love,” he said.

RELATED: Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe is an important Mexican celebration

This appearance is remembered as an event when indigenous people began converting to Catholicism.

For many Catholics in Northwest Florida, the Virgin of Guadalupe represents values like compassion and resilience. This connection to faith and tradition allows them to feel part of a larger group, and that is visible every December 12.

“Mexicans, we look to Our Lady of Guadalupe every year for hope and light and no matter what comes our way, we know like Mary’s on her side, you know, she’s looking out for us, she’s gonna help us, she’s gonna lead us, always point us to Jesus,” said Aida Bone, director of Advocacy and Justice in the Catholic Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee.

Courtesy photos On the left, is Aida Bone with her family when she was a child celebrating the Feast of our Lady of Guadalupe, and on the right are Aida's children.

She says the day revolves around a visit to church, but there is also a celebratory aspect.

“Many of the times people choose to dress in their traditional attire, that’s very special,” said Bone. “Some of the parishes may do ​ a special dance that natives of their country did to show their respect and love for Our Lady Guadalupe. And many of the celebrations also include a time to gather after with food and music.”

She says those who celebrate not only feel connected to a larger tradition and spiritual family… the food is pretty good, too.

“Tamales, I would say choco latte or hot chocolate. You know, it’s a little different. It’s a solid bar of chocolate. They have to melt slowly. And milk and it’s a process, you know. You’ll see that drink at many of these celebrations. Also, the Mexican bread that you find at the bakeries, they’ll be carrying a basket around to pass around,” said Bone.

In Northwest Florida, the festivities began earlier this month with people gathering in homes to pray.

“I was invited to participate in one of the rosaries here,” said Bone. “And it is beautiful. You know, 30, 40 people coming together at home to pray the rosary. And then we love food and gathering, there’s tamales and singing. It’s such an organic way of worshiping. They started singing ‘La Guadalupana.’ And I’m like, ‘I haven’t sung the song such a long time,’ but I knew the lyrics. I definitely think that’s a song that you’ll hear at every one of these celebrations.”

The song is known in English as “The Guadalupan Lady.” Even her children enjoyed the evening.

“(It’s) just a great way to show kids about faith,” added Bone. “You know, faith is not just about going to mass, but for us as Catholics, it’s about belonging to a community. And I think the Mexican community really does a great job doing that and just embracing people, bringing families together.”

Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media

Our Lady of Guadalupe has always been a part of Aida’s children’s lives.

“When my kids were born, that’s one of the first things that they received from family,” she said. “Like here’s their first attire for Our a Lady of Guadalupe.”

Lots of people will be wearing traditional attire at the various celebrations in Northwest Florida. And many parishes stagger their events.

“They do different times for their celebrations so it can be a pilgrimage,” added Bone, who recommends St. John the Evangelist in Pensacola, which has a large Hispanic community. “If you want to go and visit the different celebrations, you could do that, they all have their special ways.”

She says it’s not only a feast for the eyes and ears, but it creates a sense of belonging that is both collective and personal.

"You’re dressed up and your attire, there are dances, they’re singing,” said Bone. “I just have a lot of great memories.”



——————————————————————————————————————————————

Thanks to Father Álvaro González, the Hispanic Ministry Director of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, for providing this list of celebrations:



Corpus Christi

7 p.m. Dec. 11 Fr. Álvaro González

Mass of Our Lady of Guadalupe, with a gathering

307 Beach Drive Destin, FL 32541

St. Sylvester

11 p.m. December 11

Las Mañanitas to Our Lady of Guadalupe

7 p.m. December 12 / Fr. Álvaro González

Mass of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the blessing of the images of the Virgin, accompanied by mariachi, a gathering, and dances

6464 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., Gulf Breeze, FL, 32563

St. Rita

6 p.m. December 12 / Fr. Michael Hartley

Procession, Mass of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and a gathering.

137 Moll Dr. Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

St. Dominic

December 12 / Fr. Michael Nixon

5 p.m. - Rosary and Procession

6 p.m. - Mass of Our Lady of Guadalupe

7:20 p.m. - Narration of Juan Diego

7:40 p.m. - Serenade to the Virgin

8 p.m. - A gathering

3308 E 15th St. Panama City, FL, 32405

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

December 12 / Fr. Anderson de Souza SVD

6 p.m. - Rosary

7 p.m. - Mass of Our Lady of Guadalupe

10 Saint Mary Ave. SW Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Nativity of Our Lord

6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 / Rev. Hank Lech V.F.

Mass of Our Lady of Guadalupe, with a gathering

9945 Hillview Dr. Pensacola FL 32514