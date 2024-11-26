Milton High School students hope to see Shakespeare come alive

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival, renowned for its theatrical excellence, is offering Santa Rosa County students the chance to experience a Shakespeare play live on stage.

Tim Jordan, an English teacher at Milton High School, is organizing a trip for his 10th-grade students to see a professional production of “Hamlet” at the festival.

“Shakespeare continues to be culturally relevant even today,” Jordan said. “The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is probably the closest place to this area that creates opportunities for people to experience works of Shakespeare.”

Students Savannah Platner and Jayde Thacker are eager to attend the performance after completing their classroom study of “Hamlet.”

Platner said, “Shakespeare’s works have always been excellent at capturing the consequences of human actions, especially how they affect another human being.”

Thacker appreciates theater’s ability to bring written stories to life. “Theater is an art that lets the audience have a relationship and deeper understanding of the characters,” she said.

Jordan emphasized the timeless nature of Shakespeare’s works. “It gives such a deep glimpse into the human experience and life and relationships,” he said. “To be able to see Shakespeare live on stage the way that it was written and meant to be performed is a transformative experience for students.”

The students are currently raising funds through a scholarship donation program to cover the trip’s expenses.

