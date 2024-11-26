© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
Milton High School students hope to see Shakespeare come alive

WUWF | By Christina Andrews
Published November 26, 2024 at 5:01 AM CST
WUWF
Tim Jordan discusses "Hamlet" with his sophomores.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival, renowned for its theatrical excellence, is offering Santa Rosa County students the chance to experience a Shakespeare play live on stage.

Tim Jordan, an English teacher at Milton High School, is organizing a trip for his 10th-grade students to see a professional production of “Hamlet” at the festival.

“Shakespeare continues to be culturally relevant even today,” Jordan said. “The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is probably the closest place to this area that creates opportunities for people to experience works of Shakespeare.”

Students Savannah Platner and Jayde Thacker are eager to attend the performance after completing their classroom study of “Hamlet.”

Platner said, “Shakespeare’s works have always been excellent at capturing the consequences of human actions, especially how they affect another human being.”

Thacker appreciates theater’s ability to bring written stories to life. “Theater is an art that lets the audience have a relationship and deeper understanding of the characters,” she said.

Jordan emphasized the timeless nature of Shakespeare’s works. “It gives such a deep glimpse into the human experience and life and relationships,” he said. “To be able to see Shakespeare live on stage the way that it was written and meant to be performed is a transformative experience for students.”

The students are currently raising funds through a scholarship donation program to cover the trip’s expenses.
Local News Santa Rosa County School District
Christina Andrews
Christina’s career as a broadcaster spans over two decades and stretches across Alabama, California, Mississippi and Florida. Having earned a Master’s Degree in English while rising at 3 am to host a morning radio show, she now happily calls Pensacola and WUWF home. She’s an active member of St. Michael’s Basilica on North Palafox Street and visits the beach as often as possible. She’s also an associate producer in her husband, Jimmy’s, film production companies, Vanilla Palm Films and Fish Amen Films.
