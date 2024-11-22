Free medical clinic provides a needed service to Escambia County area

Access to healthcare is a problem nationwide and in the state of Florida. Cost is one of the major factors in access. That’s where the group Remote Area Medical comes in.

Friday morning, volunteers and staff with RAM were busy transforming the Pensacola Fairgrounds into a one-day-only medical facility where they are expecting hundreds to show up for free medical services.

Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media Volunteers unload medical equipment at the Pensacola Fairgrounds Friday morning.

“We typically come to Milton and Pensacola about every year,” said Sandra Hall, RAM clinic coordinator.

RAM bases its clinic locations on areas of need.

“Where we go is partially based on the ratio of primary care providers to the population as well as dentists and the poverty levels,” said Hall. “We look at all of those things that play a role.”

Escambia County is considered a medical desert, said Hall, but it’s not just a local issue. A recent report from Florida TaxWatch shows Florida’s uninsured rate at 11.2%, which is higher than the national average of 8%. In a survey of Floridians, 55% said they experienced healthcare cost burdens. Florida is one of 10 states that didn’t expand Medicaid when the Affordable Care Act was enacted. Doing so would’ve allowed for the state to cover people living up to 138% of the poverty line. Florida is also facing a physician shortage.

Dental school students and undergraduates from Florida State University and University of Florida provide medical care which includes free dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, and general medical exams.

Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media A Remote Area Medical van parked at the Pensacola Fairgrounds.

Doors will open at 6 a.m. Saturday on a first-come-first-served basis. Patients are expected to have their own blankets and snacks while they wait.

“I’ve seen them park a day in advance and stay two nights to get in,” said Hailey Vittetoe, a coordinator with RAM.

The demographics can be “all over the map,” explained Hall. Dental care is the most common need for patients.

“Obviously (we see) the under-insured, we see a lot of the immigrant population,” said Hall. “But we don't ever ask for ID or insurance information. We don't ask any of those questions. We do ask for their name, but they don't have to tell us their real name.”

“There is a high population here that is not insured,” added Vittetoe. “That includes dental, medical, and vision. There's so many people just a paycheck away from a hard situation.”

Hall said she has seen an increase in demand for RAM clinics to be set up. It usually takes about a year to plan and coordinate. For Saturday’s event, she’s expecting about 300 patients.

For some of those patients, it’s the only medical care they will get until the next RAM clinic. RAM keeps records of patients and tries to set up follow-up care if needed.

“And when we pull that patient up, we can see they've been here. John's been here 2021, 2022,” Hall said using an example. “And that is their only time they go to the doctors. We are their doctor.”

For more information about Saturday’s clinic, visit facebook.com/ramusa.org.