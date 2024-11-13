Trump to nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz to be attorney general

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who represents the Florida panhandle, is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States," said Trump in a statement. "Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

Trump called Gaetz a "Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law," and praised his work on the House Judiciary Committee.

Read the full statement below: