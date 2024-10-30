Pensacola's E.S. Cobb Center in need of significant repairs

The E.S. Cobb Center has been a cornerstone of the Pensacola community, offering a space for gatherings, education, and recreation for nearly six decades. Located on East Mallory Street, the center features meeting rooms, a computer lab, a kitchen, and a gymnasium. However, the building's aging structure now faces the threat of disrepair and potential demolition. To preserve this community hub, the City of Pensacola has suggested a $1.7 million renovation project.

Among the center's staunch supporters is Pensacola's own Roy Jones Jr., an Olympic Silver Medalist and four-time World Championship boxer. Jones credits the Cobb Center with playing a pivotal role in his upbringing.

“I came at six to watch my dad play basketball at Cobb Center,” Jones recalls. “My goal was to carry on this tradition that I saw my daddy do in here.”

Jones is not alone in his concern for the center’s future. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves has emphasized the importance of renovating the facility to avoid a fate similar to that of Malcolm Younge, another activity center from the 1960s that was demolished earlier this year. “Left unkept and unnoticed, we would find ourselves in a much more dire situation,” Reeves stated at a recent press conference. “The structural assessment we received says we need to take swift action.”

The city has been proactive in addressing these concerns by setting aside approximately $550,000 in anticipation of necessary renovations. However, this amount falls short of the total estimated cost. “We knew that wouldn't be enough for everything,” Reeves explained. “We knew that there was going to have to be something to take place here.”

The urgency of these repairs was brought to life by the structural assessment conducted by Geosyntec last year, which identified significant exterior repairs needed for the roof, arches, and walls. The estimated cost for these renovations stands at $1.7 million.

Pensacola City Council member Teniadé Broughton explains the center’s personal significance. “I remember coming to this place as a little kid,” Broughton reminisces. “This has always been a place where people would gather, socialize... just to be able to express ourselves.”

Escambia County District 3 Commissioner Lumon May echoes these sentiments, highlighting the center as a beacon of hope for local youth. “This place has a lot of history, and it changed a lot of lives throughout this community,” May said. “It's a beacon of hope in my district and my neighborhood.”

Mayor Reeves further emphasized the building’s importance: “This facility is so vital to this neighborhood and is in the public good.” The city's next steps include preparing for the bidding process and seeking council approval for funding.

For Roy Jones Jr. preserving the E.S. Cobb Center is about more than just maintaining a building; it's about nurturing dreams for future generations. As he puts it, “To see them come back and give other kids the opportunity to grow and develop in here means more than anything to me.”