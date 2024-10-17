Alabama Democrats boost Harris-Walz campaign efforts in Florida

As part of their Alabama Blue Tour, Democrats from solidly “red” Alabama crossed state lines Sunday to help campaign in neighboring states. Some volunteers went to Georgia, a battleground state. And some came here to Florida, which party leaders believe has the potential to flip “blue.”

Locally, Alabama Democrats from Baldwin and Mobile counties teamed up with Florida Democrats, including state party leader, Nikki Fried, to knock on doors in the Pensacola area.

Volunteers from the two states gathered Sunday at the recently opened Harris-Walz campaign office in Escambia County to kick off the event. Their mission: to help canvass and get out the vote.

Julian Walthall, from Daphne, and Linda Madsen, from Saraland, were among those inspired to drive over to assist.

“Because I believe strongly that Vice President Harris is the most suitable candidate to be our president and I don’t like the alternative,” stated Walthall.

“I also feel that she’s the strongest candidate,” added Madsen. “And Florida is close; I feel like I can make a difference here.”

Baldwin County Democratic Party Chair Robyn Monaghan is one of the organizers of the Alabama Blue Tour. It’s a recognition that in Alabama, with its 55% Republican voter majority, Kamala Harris has no path to victory.

“We’re just not going to pick up those Electoral College votes; it’s just not going to happen,” said Monaghan. “So we’re better to come over here.”

But, they’re “all in” for Florida, because data shows Harris has a real chance here.

“She’s (Harris) only down 2 to 4 points in the Sunshine State overall. However, she’s 14 points ahead among Independents,” Monaghan stated. “So we do feel that Florida is in play. And, also, it would be just a coup to flip Florida Blue and to defeat Donald Trump in his home state. So it was easy to get on board for this.”

In her official remarks, Monaghan spoke of the possibilities, particularly, in Escambia County, which has been making gains in recent elections and where they think the Republican’s 46% voter majority can be overcome with some effort.

“We’re learning that even here in the red, red, Redneck Riviera when we fight, we can win,” she proclaimed to the crowd. “So let’s all get out and take the joy of this campaign to the streets of Pensacola. Thank you for coming.”

In her kickoff speech, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried reminded supporters that the 2000 presidential race came down to just 587 votes - in Florida.

“Know that every vote matters. Every door that you’re gonna knock on today matters,” said Fried, who came to Pensacola to help with the canvassing.

Thus far, she says Florida volunteers have knocked on over 1.8 million doors, made over 6 million phone calls, and sent out 6 million text messages.

“And when we win in November and have that moment in January, you’ll know that you were part of that moment and making it realized,” Fried said to cheers from the crowd.

According to Fried, winning Florida is a must for Donald Trump to win the presidential election. And, for the Democrats to have a chance at winning the state, she said, the Panhandle is essential.

“And, unfortunately, the Democratic Party took it for granted that it was unwinnable and didn’t put the people on the ground and didn’t put candidates into some positions. This year is different and that’s why we’re here to put our flag in the ground and say we’re not going to concede the Panhandle.”

Dr. Alfred Cuzán has been keeping an eye on the presidential race. He's a distinguished professor of political science from the University Of West Florida Reuben O’D Askew Department of Government.

“Well, there’s always a chance,” conceded Cuzán, adding it’s not likely that Harris can take Florida.

“According to people who put their money where their guesses are, which would be the Polymarket, for example. They give Harris a 9% chance of winning Florida. That means the other side of the coin is that Trump has a 91% chance of winning Florida.”

The state, with its 30 Electoral College votes, has one million more registered Republicans than Democrats. And while Trump proved in 2016 that anything can happen, Cuzán suggests enthusiastic Democrats may be better off forgetting about Florida, which Harris doesn’t need to win.

“If they really want to help Harris, I think go to Michigan. Go to Pennsylvania. Go to Wisconsin,” he declared. “I think those are the places where the best returns on their efforts will be.”

But for now, volunteers from the Alabama Democratic Party and their Florida counterparts are committed. And on Sunday, they pressed ahead with their canvassing assignments.

1 of 4 — Alabama Blue Tour Nikki Fried and volunteers canvass for Kamala Harris and down-ballot Democrats on Sunday, Oct. 13. Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media 2 of 4 — Alabama Blue Tour Diane Krummel with volunteers getting ready to canvas Sunday, Oct. 13. Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media 3 of 4 — Alabama Blue Tour Nikki Fried and a volunteer canvas in Pensacola on Sunday, Oct. 13. Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media 4 of 4 — Alabama Blue Tour Volunteers from Alabama gather at the Kamala Harris campaign headquarters as part of the Alabama Blue Tour to help canvas in the Pensacola area. Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media

Fried and Alabama Blue Tour organizer Monaghan teamed up in Pensacola’s East Hill Neighborhood. At their first house, Fried takes the lead and knocks on the door.

“We’re all waiting in suspense for a door to open,” she said with a chuckle, as Monaghan stood by.

It turns out, no one is home. There’s better luck a couple of doors down.

The canvassers connect with a man returning to his house, exchange greetings, and then get to the business at hand.

“Here’s a lot of information about a lot of the candidates that are running for office here,” begins Fried. She informs him about the Oct. 21 start of Early Voting in Escambia County and asks if he plans on voting.

“Oh, yeah, for sure,” the man replied, before inviting the canvassing team inside to speak with his mother. His sister, who lives next door, also comes to check things out.

A few houses down, there’s more success with a young man, who shares that he’s set to canvass next week.

“Well we’re out here, you see what we’re doing. Thank you for being part of that,” said Fried.

“I’m voting and getting my friends to vote too,” he adds.

“That’s a plan,” Fried said, with a laugh, as the group prepares to move on to talk to more voters.