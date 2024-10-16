UWF research and development center to receive up to $3.3 million

The Triumph Gulf Coast board voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve up to $3.3 million in funding for a new project that aims to make Pensacola a leader in advanced watercraft technology by creating a research and development center at the Port of Pensacola.

The University of West Florida's Watercraft and Vessel Engineering, or "WAVE," project would leverage the university's existing strengths in fields such as material science, computational fluid dynamics, human performance, and control systems to provide hands-on opportunities for engineering and technology students while also attracting industry leaders to Northwest Florida.

The project would catalyze collaboration between the university and American Magic, a well-known sailing team that moved to Pensacola in 2021 thanks to an $8.5 million award from Triumph Gulf Coast. This funding played a key role in attracting the team to the city, with the promise of creating 170 new high-paying jobs. The WAVE project would help meet these job promises by training skilled workers who can support American Magic and related industries.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves spoke about the importance of the project for the community before Tuesday's vote.

Triumph Gulf Coast Oct. 15, 2024 Meeting

“We’re very, very excited about planting our flag ... as the sailing capital of the United States of America," he said. "Not only would this project (American Magic) create 170 new high-wage jobs in the innovation and advanced manufacturing sectors, but it has already brought international attention to Pensacola ... It has opened the door to associated industries locating here and (now) has created the opportunity for (this) workforce program, (which is) unlike any other."

A 'Transformative' Economic Opportunity

Triumph Gulf Coast Economic Advisor Rick Harper described the WAVE project as "potentially transformational."

The project aims to attract additional high-tech watercraft and sailing entrepreneurs, creating a cluster of innovation in vessel technology that can spur broader regional economic growth.

"Securing Pensacola as the home for American Magic was a big accomplishment for Northwest Florida," Harper said. "It is critical that a research and development infrastructure is established to support and leverage (that investment)."

Harper estimated that, if successful, the WAVE project would generate $12.80 for every dollar Triumph invested.

Dr. Michael Reynolds, chair of UWF's Department of Mechanical Engineering, emphasized the value of the collaboration with American Magic.

“Pensacola is becoming a hub for innovation in the watercraft area," Reynolds said. "There’s a lot of companies looking at Pensacola as a place to start, and having this center at the port ... can create a lot of collaboration and support, which is exactly what these companies need.”

With the additional $3.3 million in Triumph funding, UWF will expand its current facility at the Port of Pensacola from 5,000 to 15,000 square feet. This larger facility will house equipment to support the production of custom assemblies and unique hull designs needed for high-speed watercraft. It will also be highly attractive to companies wishing to collaborate with industry leaders like American Magic, recruit skilled workers, and access advanced R&D resources in a convenient location on Pensacola Bay.

Creating Opportunities for Students

A key component of the WAVE project is its focus on workforce development. UWF students will get the chance to work alongside industry leaders, gaining valuable skills in watercraft manufacturing and design.

Harper explained how the WAVE project aligns with UWF's existing project-based mechanical engineering curriculum, which enables students to learn practical, in-demand skills. The partnership with American Magic will introduce a new focus area in research and development for watercraft and vessel manufacturing. The expanded space at the Port of Pensacola will also provide state-of-the-art resources, including equipment for computational fluid dynamics, dynamic system modeling, composite material manufacturing, and structural and hydroacoustic measurements.

Reynolds noted that students involved in the WAVE project "will have a big leg up when looking for jobs, not only in watercraft but throughout Northwest Florida." The project aims to certify at least 175 students in Marine Composites through the American Boat & Yacht Council, preparing them for jobs in both the boating and aerospace industries.