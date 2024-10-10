Help for hurricane evacuees
This post will be updated. To submit information, contact news@wuwf.org or jennie@wuwf.org.
Escambia County
- The UWF Historic Trust has waived fees to the Pensacola Children’s Museum, the Pensacola Museum of Art, the Pensacola Museum of History, and Historic Pensacola Village for hurricane evacuees. More information here.
Okaloosa County
- Hurricane evacuees are welcome to a fee-free three-month Okaloosa County library account. Visit any Okaloosa library to open a free, temporary account. Locations can be found at readokaloosa.org/Find_a_Library
Walton/Bay Counties
- Pathway Church in Freeport is offering its fellowship hall as a temporary shelter for anyone in need of a place to stay for a night or two. Bring your own bedding. The church is located at 430 Kylea Laird Drive. For more information, call 850-797-4107.
- The Church at the Beach in Panama City Beach is offering free lunches today and tomorrow from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. to those displaced by Hurricane Milton or Helene. TCATB is located at 10620 Hutchison Blvd. Panama City, FL 32407.
- The Jackson County Agricultural Center on Highway 90 has 50 RV sites available to evacuees from Central Florida. Eight sites have 50 amp power, and 42 have 30 amp power. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says if you or someone you know needs one of these spots, you should call (850) 718-0481.