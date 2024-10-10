Help for hurricane evacuees

This post will be updated. To submit information, contact news@wuwf.org or jennie@wuwf.org.

Escambia County



The UWF Historic Trust has waived fees to the Pensacola Children’s Museum, the Pensacola Museum of Art, the Pensacola Museum of History, and Historic Pensacola Village for hurricane evacuees. More information here.

The UWF Historic Trust has waived fees to the Pensacola Children’s Museum, the Pensacola Museum of Art, the Pensacola Museum of History, and Historic Pensacola Village for hurricane evacuees. More information here.

Okaloosa County



Hurricane evacuees are welcome to a fee-free three-month Okaloosa County library account. Visit any Okaloosa library to open a free, temporary account. Locations can be found at readokaloosa.org/Find_a_Library

Walton/Bay Counties