Pensacola Bay Center opens for evacuees

The American Red Cross will open a shelter for Hurricane Milton evacuees at the Pensacola Bay Center on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

It is located at 201 E. Gregory St. in downtown Pensacola. The shelter will welcome pets with support from Escambia County Animal Welfare to oversee pet-sheltering operations.

Evacuation shelters, like the one opening at the Pensacola Bay Center, are available to everyone evacuating their homes ahead of the storm.

While the Red Cross welcomes interest in volunteering, they primarily rely on trained volunteers for disaster response. Those interested in future opportunities should contact the North Florida Region of the American Red Cross or visit redcross.org/volunteer .

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for 24/7 assistance.

How to help

Volunteer at the shelter

Sign up to volunteer at the Bay Center by contacting the Red Cross at dana.mcmillian@redcross.org.

Donate Blood

OneBlood is in need of O Negative, and O Positive blood, as well as platelet donors. They are encouraging those in areas that will not be impacted by Hurricane Milton to donate since storms can disrupt blood collections.

To find a donation location and to make an appointment, visit oneblood.org.

