Northwest Florida prepares for Hurricane Francine

Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins WUWF's Sandra Averhart talks to Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins about preparations ahead of Hurricane Francine. Listen • 5:16

As Hurricane Francine makes its way toward Louisiana, emergency officials are getting prepared for any impacts in Northwest Florida. The hurricane is expected to make landfall late afternoon or evening Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, potential local impacts include minor coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents. Local beaches are flying red and double red flags as of Wednesday afternoon. A high risk of deadly rip currents continues through Friday night.

There is a chance of tornadoes with a higher chance near the coast Wednesday night through Thursday.

Sandbags

Sandbags are available in Escambia County. The sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels to one of the following locations:

• Baars Field Athletic Park - 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

• Brent Athletic Park - 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

• Don Sutton Park - 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

• Equestrian Center - 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

• Escambia County Road Department - 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

• Ferry Pass Middle School - 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola (sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street)

• John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park - 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

• Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

Sandbags are available in Santa Rosa County at these locations on a first-come-first-served basis:

· The corner of Leisure St. and Citrus Dr. in Navarre

· Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze (1370 Tiger Park Ln.)

· Pace Fire-Rescue in Pace (4773 Pace Patriot Blvd.)

· The corner of Pine Forest Rd. and Carroll Rd. in Milton

And Okaloosa County at these locations:

· Stillwell Park, 710 Essex Rd., Ft. Walton Beach, FL. 32547

· Public Works North, 1759 S Ferdon Blvd., Crestview, FL 32536 Enter on Goodwin Avenue side

Schools

Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa County Schools will remain open on Thursday. Escambia has canceled after-school activities, including games and practices, on Wednesday.

Closures

• Santa Rosa County Animal Services will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

• The Navarre Beach Pier will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday and reopen by 8 a.m. Thursday.

• Gulf Islands National Seashore Fort Pickens area is closed including the campground.

Stay updated

Follow your local emergency management operations for more information:

Escambia County

Santa Rosa County

Okaloosa County

