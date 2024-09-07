USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. ready for duty after commissioning ceremony

The Navy’s newest ship, USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29), was placed into active duty Saturday, following her commissioning ceremony at NAS Pensacola.

Despite light rainfall during much of the ceremony, thousands of people braved the weather to witness the event, which was the fifth to be held in Pensacola since USS Mitscher in 1994. Many attendees were family of the ship’s crew.

John Wilcox and his wife, Sharon, traveled from Chesapeake, Virginia for their grandson.

“I’m a veteran myself, 24 years Navy. So, I’m really proud of my grandson,” said Wilcox, who added that his son and two other grandsons are also proud Navy men.

Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media The Carmichael family attends the McCool commissioning Sept. 7.

It was a different experience for Tyrone and Pamela Carmichael, who came from High Point, North Carolina for their daughter, Tyreka Johnson. She is paving new ground for their family with her military service.

“She’s the first of the group and we’re going to support her with every inch of our body, you know,” the couple said proudly.

USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. is the Navy’s 13th San Antonio-Class Flight 1 amphibious transport dock ship, used to transport and land Marines and their equipment to war zones.

The ceremony’s platform guests included NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry Shashaty Pensacola Mayor D. C. Reeves, and Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations, said this ship, the LPD, plays an essential role as the workhorse of the Navy’s Amphibious Fleet.

“Soon the USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. will set sail and begin embarking, transporting, and landing elements of our Navy-Marine Corps team, executing missions like amphibious assault, special operations, expeditionary warfare, and she’s going to do that with the latest technology,” Franchetti said.

That technology includes SPY-6, the latest air and missile defense radar system, and Next Generation Surface Search Technology.

In his keynote address, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro offered a few words about the ship’s namesake, then Lt. McCool, who received a Medal of Honor for actions taken during World War II, when his ship — USS LCS (L) (3)-122 — was attacked by kamikaze aircraft during the Battle of Okinawa.

“When he came to, he took charge of the situation, coordinating damage control efforts and the evacuation of his crew,” recounted Del Toro. “Despite his severe wounds from the blast, including a collapsed lung, he endeavored to rescue as many of his crew as he could, who were trapped in blazing compartments. His actions saved the ship, LCS 122.”

Sandra Averhart / WUWF Public Media

Secretary Del Toro also focused on his bold initiative calling for a “new maritime statecraft” strategy, which encompasses a national effort to restore the maritime capabilities of the United States.

“And, so today, here at this commissioning, I am proud to publicly announce the Department of the Navy is pursuing the award of an amphibious multi-ship procurement contract for a total of three San Antonio-class amphibious assault ships, just like the USS Richard M. McCool, along with an America-class amphibious assault ship,” proclaimed the Navy Secretary.

As part of the ceremony, Capt. Jeffrey Baker officially took command of the ship and gave the order to place the ship in commission.

EJ Hersom/Defense.gov / Digital Sailors of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) stand at attention as they bring the ship to life during the ship’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

In a personal moment for the ship’s CO, received the ship’s long glass from his uncle, a retired Navy Commander.

After hoisting the nation’s colors and the ship’s long, narrow commissioning pennant, the first order of business was to have the Officer of the Deck “set the watch.”

Two of McCool’s granddaughters served as the ship’s sponsors. During the ceremony, Shana McCool had the honor of giving the command that everyone was waiting for.

“Officers and crew of the USS Richard M. McCool, Jr., man our ship and bring her ship to life,” said McCool with confidence.

And with that, members of the crew 330 began running from their position behind the audience, boarding the ship, and taking their place along the rail — before she came alive with motion and sound.

“The remarkable warship moored behind me now sits idle. It’s ready for pictures, but it’s full of potential energy,” said the ship’s commander, Capt. Baker, pointing to his crew as the finest the country has to offer.

“They’re prepared to do whatever our country has asked us to do and they’re ready to go today and I couldn’t be prouder of every one of them. The ship needs them all, I need them all. The Navy and our country need them all. Please thank them, they got the watch,” Baker said.

USS Richard M. McCool will be homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.

