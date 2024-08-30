USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. arrives to NAS Pensacola ahead of commissioning

The Navy’s newest ship, USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29), arrived in Pensacola Friday morning. The ship pulled into the dock at Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Allegheny Pier, where it will be commissioned on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m.

Support Local Stories. Donate Here.

The 680-foot-long amphibious transport dock ship is named in honor of Capt. Richard M. McCool, Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient for actions taken during World War II, when his ship — USS LCS (L) (3)-122 — was attacked by kamikaze aircraft during the Battle of Okinawa.

This is the Navy’s 13th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship. Such vessels are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies conflict zones. With some next-generation modifications, the ship can carry two Ship to Shore Connector Craft, often referred to as hovercraft, and two V-22 aircraft in her hangar bay.

The commissioning of the USS McCool is the seventh such ceremony to be planned by the Greater Pensacola Commissioning Committee and the Navy League of Pensacola, and it will be the fifth to be held at NAS Pensacola. In 2020, USS Tripoli was to be commissioned in Pensacola, but the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Pensacola Sends Plank-owner Plaques, Well-Wishes To Tripoli Crew

Ahead of its commissioning ceremony, USS McCool and its crew are scheduled to participate in several Navy League-sponsored events and community relations projects organized by the commissioning committee during their week-long stay in Pensacola.

Also, a series of public tours have been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 2 through Wednesday, Sept. 4. However, all of the spots have quickly filled — a maximum of 100 per day.

NAS Pensacola Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry ‘Village’ Shashaty; NAS Pensacola Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick ‘Rabbit’ Alfano; and NAS Pensacola Command Master Chief Jim Wallace boarded a harbor pilot vessel to meet USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 19) Aug. 30.

What to expect if you have tour tickets:

NAS Pensacola remains at the current security level. Those visitors participating in the tours will need to maintain a copy of their tour confirmation for base check-in and should expect security checks before boarding the ship.

Tour participants must be able to climb steep ship ladder stairs. Closed-toe shoes with slacks are encouraged. Backpacks and strollers will not be permitted on the ship. Additionally, no animals will be allowed. The entrance for the tours is through the West Gate (Blue Angel Parkway). Parking will be at the Naval Aviation Museum where visitors will board a bus for transportation to and from the ship.

Planning to attend the commissioning? Here’s what you need to know:

Online registration has closed. A limited number of invitations will be available to the public at the Visitor's Information Center on a first-come-first-serve basis. If you don't get a ticket, you can still watch the live feed here.

Those who have registered online will receive a packet with their invitation(s) in the mail. Remember to bring your invitation(s) which will serve as your ticket(s) for base check-in.

Be sure to check this list of restricted items.

For the commissioning, base officials will allow visitors to enter through both the Main Gate and the West Gate (Blue Angel Parkway), with parking available at designated areas close to the pier.

For more information, visit the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce website.

