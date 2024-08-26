© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
FPL expands network of EV charging stations

By T.S. Strickland
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:30 AM CDT
EV Charging Stations
New FPL electric-vehicle charging stations at One Palafox Place, in downtown Pensacola.
Florida Power & Light Company
New FPL electric-vehicle charging stations at One Palafox Place, in downtown Pensacola.
Florida Power & Light Company
New FPL electric-vehicle charging stations at One Palafox Place, in downtown Pensacola.
Florida Power & Light Company
New FPL electric-vehicle charging stations at One Palafox Place, in downtown Pensacola.
Florida Power & Light Company
New FPL electric-vehicle charging stations at One Palafox Place, in downtown Pensacola.
Florida Power & Light Company

Electric vehicles are growing in popularity across Northwest Florida. In fact, the number of EV registrations grew by 50% in just the last year — from 2,844 vehicles last March to 4,259 by this February. That's according to recent data from EV research group IHS Markit.

As more EVs take to area roads, Florida Power & Light Company is installing more EV charging stations to keep pace with the demand, including several new locations in our region:

  • One Palafox Place – 21 S Baylen Street, Pensacola, FL 32502
  • Ridge Cinema 8 Pace – 4915 Hwy 90, Pace, FL 32571
  • Hampton Inn Crestview South – 112 John King Road, Crestview, FL 32539
  • Ft. Walton Holiday Inn – 127 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 31548
  • Fudpuckers Beachside Bar & Grill – 20001 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin, FL 32541
  • Watersound Town Center – 50 Origins Main Street, Watersound, FL 32461
  • Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport – 5625 Venture Crossings Blvd, Panama City, FL 32409
  • Hancock Whitney Bank Panama City Beach – 11701 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL 32407
  • Embassy Suites Panama City Beach – 16006 Front Beach Rd #32413, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

“Our customers and EV users long for the confidence of knowing they can charge up quickly and reliably," J.T. Young, vice president of FPL Northwest Florida, said in a press release announcing the new stations. "With this innovative program, we're powering up their journeys and meeting their need for charging."

Several new fast chargers are expected to open in Northwest Florida in the coming months, including additional charging stations in Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach.

In addition to its public charging stations, FPL also offers a home-charging program. The subscription-based program provides unlimited weeknights and weekend off-peak charging starting at $31 a month.
T.S. Strickland
T.S. Strickland is an award-winning journalist whose writing has appeared in the Washington Post, USA Today, Entrepreneur and many other publications. Strickland was born and raised in Pensacola's Ferry Pass neighborhood and cut his teeth working as a newspaper reporter in the Ozark Mountains before returning home to work as a government reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. While there, his reporting earned a Gold Medal for Public Service from the Florida Society of News Editors, one of the highest professional awards in the state. In his spare time, he enjoys building software products, attending Pensacola Opera performances with his effervescent partner, Brooke, and advocating for greenway development with the nonprofit he co-founded, The Bluffline.
