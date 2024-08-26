FPL expands network of EV charging stations

Electric vehicles are growing in popularity across Northwest Florida. In fact, the number of EV registrations grew by 50% in just the last year — from 2,844 vehicles last March to 4,259 by this February. That's according to recent data from EV research group IHS Markit.

As more EVs take to area roads, Florida Power & Light Company is installing more EV charging stations to keep pace with the demand, including several new locations in our region:



One Palafox Place – 21 S Baylen Street, Pensacola, FL 32502

Ridge Cinema 8 Pace – 4915 Hwy 90, Pace, FL 32571

Hampton Inn Crestview South – 112 John King Road, Crestview, FL 32539

Ft. Walton Holiday Inn – 127 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 31548

Fudpuckers Beachside Bar & Grill – 20001 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin, FL 32541

Watersound Town Center – 50 Origins Main Street, Watersound, FL 32461

Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport – 5625 Venture Crossings Blvd, Panama City, FL 32409

Hancock Whitney Bank Panama City Beach – 11701 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Embassy Suites Panama City Beach – 16006 Front Beach Rd #32413, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

“Our customers and EV users long for the confidence of knowing they can charge up quickly and reliably," J.T. Young, vice president of FPL Northwest Florida, said in a press release announcing the new stations. "With this innovative program, we're powering up their journeys and meeting their need for charging."

Several new fast chargers are expected to open in Northwest Florida in the coming months, including additional charging stations in Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach.

In addition to its public charging stations, FPL also offers a home-charging program. The subscription-based program provides unlimited weeknights and weekend off-peak charging starting at $31 a month.