Talk to us: Do you have an opinion on credit recovery in public schools?p

Just in time for students to return to classes, our staff is investigating a program called Credit Recovery.

In its simplest terms, Credit Recovery is a program where students from kindergarten through 12th grade who have failed a term, semester, or year-long class can take a shortened online course, and if they pass it, it’s as good as if they passed the original class.

Our area’s school districts employ a company called Edgenuity for Credit Recovery. If you or someone you know has experience with this program, we’d like to hear about it.

