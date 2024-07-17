Pensacola paratriathlete Emma Meyers is going to Paris with the USA team

Competing in the Paralympics has been a 10-year-long dream of Emma Meyers.

That dream is coming true.

Earlier this month, she was named alongside 16 other parathletes joining the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Triathlon team.She’ll be competing in Paris this summer where the games will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

“I am excited for absolutely everything, especially since this is my first Games and I have no idea what to expect,” she said in an email interview. “I am stoked to race alongside my teammates and represent the USA.”

At just 18, she is the youngest member of the triathlon team and is getting ready for college on top of intense training. Earlier this year, the Booker T. Washington graduate celebrated signing commitment papers to Colorado Mesa University where she will be the first female para triathlete to compete at the NCAA varsity level. She’ll be moving to Colorado early in hopes of getting settled before leaving for France.

“The plan is to move in early, get settled in, meet my teammates, and get to know them before leaving,” she said. “Some of the USA paratriathlon team and I will be doing a training camp.”

“I have been busy but I enjoy every part of the process,” she added.

Meyers was diagnosed with fibular hemimelia — a congenital limb deficiency in which causes a short or missing calf bone — as a young child. Her leg was amputated as a result. She started swimming for physical therapy. She became a para swimming champion and then discovered her “love” for triathlons.

“(It) changed my path,” she said.

Courtesy photo

Meyers has competed in national and international races with her prosthetic leg and is one of the top-ranked paratriathletes in the world. Beyond the medals, Meyers wants to be an advocate for adaptive sports. She plans to study social work and business with the long-term goal of developing a program that supports others with prosthetics to start or continue their athletic goals.

“I’d like to help and I’d like to make any positive contributions I can,” she said in February.

Sports has not only been physical therapy but provides a mental health outlet, she said. And she wants other para-athletes to keep going after their goals — whether it’s the Olympics or not.

“Trust yourself and the process,” she said. “There is never a perfect time to start, you just gotta start somewhere.”

While Meyers is in Paris, she will have a strong support system of family, friends, coaches, and fellow triathletes watching from home and cheering her on. Having a community is “immensely” important, she said.

“My achievements are not just my own; they are the collective accomplishments of everyone who has supported and believed me,” added Meyers. “I am deeply thankful and fortunate to have such strong support systems, not just here in Pensacola, but from all corners of my life. The encouragement and belief people have in me gives me motivation to be the best version of myself. Having strong support systems not only helps me become a better athlete but also a better person. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without the wonderful people who have made an impact in my life.”