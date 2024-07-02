Here's a look at new Florida laws

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed nearly 180 new state laws that are now in effect as of Monday.

DeSantis touted the 2024 Legislative Session as one that delivered “unprecedented victories for the people of Florida,” he said in a statement back in March at the end of the session. The laws include everything from bigger wine bottles to mandating education about communism in public schools and bears.

The state’s $116.5 budget also goes into effect today.

Here’s a look at some of the laws now in effect:

No added protections for outside workers

HB 433 prevents local governments from establishing or enforcing heat exposure requirements for businesses outside of state or federal requirements. In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced a full year of record-high temperatures.

Erasing the term ‘Climate change’

HB 1645 erases most references to climate change from state laws and also gives a boost to natural gas, reduces regulation on gas pipelines in the state, and increases protections against bans of gas appliances.

Extra funds to Safe Florida Home Program

SB 7028 gives $200 million to the My Safe Florida Home program helping homeowners upgrade their homes to protect against hurricanes. Applicants can apply for a grant of up to $10,000 to upgrade windows, exterior and garage doors, and strengthen roofs. NOAA predicts the 2024 hurricane season to be “above normal.” Hurricane Beryl is evidence of that.

Big bottles of wine

HB 583 expands the maximum allowable capacity for a container of wine sold in Florida to 15 liters. A 1939 state statute capped wine sales to containers less than 3 liters with the only exception for reusable containers or wine distributers.

Bears

HB 87 allows Floridians to kill bears — as long as there is reason to believe they or someone else, including pets, are in danger. You cannot lure the bear or put yourself in harm’s way.

Squatters

HB 621 allows Floridians to call law enforcement to remove squatters from their properties. There are conditions: the individual had to have unlawfully entered and remained on property, the individual was told to leave but didn’t, and the individual is not a current or former tenant in a legal dispute.

Education

There were a number of education bills signed into law. Here’s a roundup. SB 1264 requires public schools to teach the history of communism. HB 1291 expands the Stop WOKE Act to teacher preparation courses, HB 1285 limits who can file book challenges in school districts, and HB 931 allows volunteer chaplains to provide support services to school districts and charter schools.

You can find the entire list of laws here.