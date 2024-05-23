Local Kiwanis club recognized by Wreaths Across America

After nearly a decade of placing wreaths at the gravesites of veterans in Barrancas National Cemetery, the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon was recently recognized as the No. 1 support group for Wreaths Across America.

“This is our very first year earning the recognition, and we plan on staying No. 1,” said member Craig McDonnell.

The Kiwanis Club was recognized out of 559 sponsoring groups in Florida and more than 4,000 across the United States.

In 2023, the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon placed more than 29,000 wreaths at gravesites. When they began the venture, it was 3,000. McDonnell said the goal is to have 45,000 wreaths to cover all of the gravestones.

“There are graves dating back to the 1830s,” said McDonnell. “There is no family alive to honor them, so we are hoping people and businesses will.”

A $17 donation places a wreath on a gravesite at Barrancas, and $5 of that donation goes toward local causes the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon supports such as Take Stock in Children. Dozens of volunteers work together to place the wreaths around the nearly 95-acre cemetery on the second Saturday of December, known as Wreaths Across America Day.

This December will be the 10th year the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon has worked with Wreaths Across America. The organization adopted the program in 2014 from a local chapter of the P.E.O (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood.

“It got too big, and they asked Kiwanis for help,” said McDonnell.

McDonnell, who is a veteran himself, said the cause was a good fit for the Kiwanis club since many veterans are members. On Sunday, the club will be present for the Memorial Day Celebration at Veterans Park where they will have 20 bricks dedicated.

“The holiday weekend represents why volunteers work year-round to honor those buried at Barrancas,” said McDonnell.

“This weekend is a time to honor those who fell in battle protecting our freedom,” said McDonnell. “It really is a labor of love. We get 4,000 special requests from people across the country every year. Next year, we want to cover every single placement.”

To sponsor a wreath or learn more about Barrancas Wreaths, visit barrancaswreaths.org.

Memorial Day Events:

Memorial Day Remembrance Ruck

A Memorial Day Ruck begins 8 a.m. Monday, May 27 from the Veteran’s Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th Ave.

Memorial Day Ceremony

A Memorial Day ceremony will take place 1 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th Ave. There will be a flyover by the VT-10 Wildcats, the USMC Color Guard, patriotic performances by McGuire’s Pipe Band and the Pensacola Opera Chorus, and guest speaker author, sales trainer, and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Steve Wilmer.

9th Annual Pensacola Memorial Day Concert

The Pensacola Civic Band presents a free Memorial Day Concert featuring the 151st Army Band, Alabama National Guard. The concert begins 1 p.m. Monday, May 27 at the Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St.

Memorial Day in Santa Rosa County

Memorial Day Ceremonies will take place in the north and south end of Santa Rosa County. In Milton, the ceremony is 10 a.m., Monday, May 27 at 5191 Willing St. In Navarre, the ceremony will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 27 at Navarre Park, 8513 Navarre Pkwy.

Memorial Day Ceremony in Fort Walton Beach

A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place 10 a.m. Monday, May 27 at the Veterans Tribute Tower, 316 Beal Pkwy. For inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to 105 Hollywood Blvd.

Memorial Day Weekend at HarborWalk

HarborWalk Village in Destin, 10 Harbor Blvd., will have a weekend full of events including live music and fireworks Saturday, May 25-Monday, May 27. On Sunday, the Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. For more details, visit facebook.com/harborwalkvillagedestin.

Memorial Day Ceremony in Crestview

A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place 10 a.m. Monday, May 27 in Downtown Crestview hosted by the American Legion Riders Post 75.



