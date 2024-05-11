Locals capture the Northern Lights

Floridians were treated to a display of Northern Lights Friday night courtesy of a strong solar storm — the largest since 2003.

In fact, the bright aurora was a unique show for most across the globe.

In Northwest Florida, skies had a pink and purple hue — the kind of colors locals see during a sunset not in pitch dark.

Valerie Bogar / Courtesy photo A view of the Northern Lights from Niceville.

Shana Marie / Courtesy photo Pink hues in Navarre.

Shana Marie / Courtesy photo A purple sky in Navarre.

Northern Lights in Mobile. / National Weather Service

Angie Kidder / Courtesy photo Aurora in Perdido Key.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued the rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. The effects may last through the weekend.

The science behind the glow is from a sunspot, which has sent a stream of charged particles towards earth, according to NPR.

The heat from earth's atmosphere creates the aurora.

On social media, people shared their best shots of the lights along with tips for capturing the show. Using your phone's camera in "night mode" is the most shared tip.

