Locals capture the Northern Lights

WUWF | By Jennie McKeon
Published May 11, 2024 at 1:40 AM CDT
Northern Lights in Mobile.
National Weather Service - Mobile
Northern Lights in Mobile.

Floridians were treated to a display of Northern Lights Friday night courtesy of a strong solar storm — the largest since 2003.

In fact, the bright aurora was a unique show for most across the globe.

READ MORE: See the Northern lights from rare, solar storm

In Northwest Florida, skies had a pink and purple hue — the kind of colors locals see during a sunset not in pitch dark.

A view of the Northern Lights from Niceville.
Valerie Bogar
/
Courtesy photo
A view of the Northern Lights from Niceville.
Pink hues in Navarre.
Shana Marie
/
Courtesy photo
Pink hues in Navarre.
A purple sky in Navarre.
Shana Marie
/
Courtesy photo
A purple sky in Navarre.

READ MORE: Stronger activity on the sun could bring more displays of the northern lights in 2024

Northern Lights in Mobile.
/
National Weather Service
Aurora in Perdido Key.
Angie Kidder
/
Courtesy photo
Aurora in Perdido Key.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued the rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. The effects may last through the weekend.

The science behind the glow is from a sunspot, which has sent a stream of charged particles towards earth, according to NPR.

The heat from earth's atmosphere creates the aurora.

On social media, people shared their best shots of the lights along with tips for capturing the show. Using your phone's camera in "night mode" is the most shared tip.

