With the outcome virtually decided, early voting gets underway in Florida’s Presidential Primary

As of this week, all of former President Donald Trump’s Republican opponents in the 2024 race for president have either dropped out or suspended their campaigns. This means voters in Florida may be less motivated to take part in the state’s Presidential Preference Primary on March 19. But, the election is underway, with early voting kicking off Monday in Santa Rosa County and early voting sites across the rest of the region and state to open by Friday, March 9.

“They've been going great,” said Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections Tappie Villane. “It's not been crazy busy, but we've been steady.”

About 1,700 people turned out on their first day of early voting on Monday. Villane said that’s a good number, likely boosted by this week’s Super Tuesday.

“Even though it was not Super Tuesday in Florida, with our neighboring Alabama voting, many times our voters think that they vote whenever Alabama does because of course we get commercials and things such as that, from Alabama. So we had a lot of folks that came out,” she stated.

But the results of Super Tuesday elections across the country may have the opposite impact, now that Donald Trump’s last active opponent Nikki Haley has decided to suspend her campaign.

“That's been the most recent person that has said they're not moving forward. So honestly, we'll just have to see, how that turns out,” said Villane.

According to Villane, turnout in a presidential preference primary is typically about 20% to 30%. But, she adds, they each have their individual characteristics.

“We haven't had just a one party presidential preference primary, meaning this time was a Republican one,” she explained. “And you have to go all the way back to 2012 for the last time we just had the one party ballot. But, as every election is, they all take on their own personality; they're all different.”

Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary was set back in December, with the Republican Party submitting the names of seven candidates, including Trump, Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ryan L. Binkley.

“Secretary of State Cord Byrd certified the ballot that has seven names on there,” said Villane. “So people will have the opportunity to cast a vote for any one of those seven names on that ballot, and their vote will count for, again, anyone that is listed on that ballot.”

This means Florida’s Presidential Primary is open only to Republican voters.

“It's only one contest, so it shouldn't take long to be able to complete that bubble of your choice,” said Villane, encouraging voters in Santa Rosa County and elsewhere to go to the polls and be ready upon arrival. “Of course, make sure that you have your photo signature ID. Whether that is a driver's license, military I.D., there's many, many different acceptable forms of identification in Florida. But basically what we're looking at is a photo and a signature.”

Early voting in Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary will continue until Saturday, March 16, with Secure Ballot Intake Stations or drop boxes for mail-in ballots available at each Early Voting site.

All polling locations in each county will be open on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Mar. 19. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa County Early Voting Sites:

In Santa Rosa County, where nearly 62% of registered voters are Republican, there are six early voting sites that are open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

- Main Elections Office (Behind McDonalds on Highway 90, Milton) 6495 Caroline St., Suite "F", Milton, 32570

- South Service Center, (1 block east of the Zoo on Highway 98), 5841 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. (Highway 98), Gulf Breeze, 32563

- Tiger Point Community Center, 1370 Tiger Park Ln., Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

- Pace Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Hwy., Pace, 32571

- Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton, 32583

- Navarre Community Gym, 8840 High School Blvd., Navarre, 32566

Across the remainder of Northwest Florida, early voting sites will be open by tomorrow.

Escambia County Early Voting Locations:

Escambia County, with 46% Republican voter registration, plans to open ten early voting locations that will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 S. Palafox. Second Floor, Pensacola

- Main Library, 239 Spring Street, Pensacola

- Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A, Molino

- Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd, Bldg. 17, Pensacola

- Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

- Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

- Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola

- UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Pkwy, Bldg. 82, Pensacola

- Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd., Century

Okaloosa County Early Voting locations:

In Okaloosa County, which has a Republican electorate of about 57%, five Early Voting sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections Headquarters Office, 302 N. Wilson St. Ste 102, Crestview

- Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections Office, 1250 Eglin Pkwy, Ste 103, Shalimar



- Crestview Public library, 1445 Commerce Dr, Crestview

- Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Ave, Destin

- Niceville City Hall, 208 N Partin Dr., Niceville

Walton County Early Voting Locations:

Walton County, which has a Republican voter registration of 65%, is set to open four arly Voting locations. The polls will be open each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, Mar. 10, when operation hours are set for 1-9 p.m.

- Freeport City Hall - 112 St Hwy 20 W. Freeport

- Faith Assembly Church - 306 S. Geronimo St. Miramar Beach

- South Walton Courthouse Annex - 31 Coastal Centre Blvd. Santa Rosa Beach

- DeFuniak Springs Courthouse - 571 US Hwy 90 E. DeFuniak Springs