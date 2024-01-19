A safer, walkable Okaloosa Island coming soon

A years-long effort to build a multi-use pathway on U.S. 98 in Okaloosa Island is finally coming to fruition.

The roughly five-mile stretch of highway has long been dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists — as well as vehicles. Okaloosa County staff has been working to build what they call a “bridge to bridge multi-use pathway” for about five years.

Earlier this month, Okaloosa County commissioners voted to ratify the chairman’s signature on an easement from Eglin that will allow the construction of the pathway. Since a majority of the area is federally owned and controlled by Eglin Air Force Base, the easement was a “big piece” of the puzzle.

“I’m so excited about this I can’t stand it,” said District 2 Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel, whose district includes Okaloosa Island, before joining her colleagues in the unanimous vote at the Jan. 2 meeting.

For Commissioner Ketchel, the pathway is a very personal project.

“My brother was killed on a bicycle when he was 17 years old,” she said, “And it’s been my lifelong effort to get bike paths in place. That’s my heart.”

Florida has some of the highest pedestrian fatality rates in the country, though deaths have decreased in Okaloosa County in recent years. In Okaloosa County, pedestrian fatalities have dropped in the past few years. According to data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were two pedestrian or /bicycle fatalities in Okaloosa County in 2023, down from. Comparatively, there were five in 2022, 11 in 2021, and 15 in 2020.

The 12-foot wide pathway will run parallel to the highway from the Brooks Bridge to the Destin Bridge. The county will be responsible for all construction and maintenance costs. Public Works Director Jason Autrey said that the project will include improvements such as parking at different beach access points as well as at the foot of the Destin Bridge.

Continuing with Okaloosa Island improvements, earlier this week, commissioners approved sending a letter of intent to Eglin to potentially reopen the beach area at the foot of the Destin Bridge, which has been closed since 2020.

The hope is that the beach would be a stop-over or endpoint for the bridge-to-bridge pathway. Proposed improvements to the beach include bathrooms, a lifeguard station, and boardwalks.

Stakeholders and local officials from the Fort Walton Beach City Council, Destin City Council, and Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce all expressed approval of the proposal to reopen the beach, as well as the pathway at the Jan. 16 meeting.

“This is another chance for more recreation and beach space,” said Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner. “(It’s) all about connectivity — This is an amazing path forward to connect us even closer by bike and foot.”