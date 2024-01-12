Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with these local events

Monday, Jan. 15 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, the federal holiday falls on what would have been the civil rights leader’s 95th birthday. Around the country, and in the local region, are events honoring the activist who was assassinated in 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is also designated as a National Day of Service. For ideas on volunteer service, visit americorps.gov.

March for MLK

The Crestview Community honors MLK Jr.’s legacy “one stride at a time” 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 for a march beginning at the south entrance of Main Street and will end at the Veterans Memorial where a ceremony will take place with guest speakers. More information here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast

The prayer breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at The Wright Place, 80 E. Wright St.

Freedom Riders: Inspired by MLK Sunday Service by Nancy Hagman

Presenter Nancy Hagman will share about the original Freedom Riders, the civil rights activists inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who initiated the movement that helped to make political change. The event is 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 at Unitarian Universalists of Pensacola, 9888 Pensacola Blvd. More information here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Celebration

The local chapter of Jack and Jill of America and Children’s Home Society presents a day of workshops for adults and children including art, nutrition, parenting, and mental health. The event starts 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at Weis Elementary, 2701 N. Q St. Bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to a local food pantry. RSVP here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Religious Service

Greater Little Rock Baptist Church will host a day of service and religious service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 at the church, located at 901 N. A St.

Pensacola MLK Day Parade

The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 at the intersection of Spring and Garden Streets. This year’s theme is “Live on the Dream — Achieve Excellence” and features church groups, fraternal organizations, civil rights organizations, as well as youth groups. Pensacola attorney Aaron Watson will be the parade grand marshal. More information here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Join Keep Pensacola Beautiful at one of their Day of Service opportunities on Monday, Jan. 15. At 9 a.m. there will be a cleanup a Lexington Terrace Park, 900 S, Corry Field Rd., and at 1 p.m. there will be a cleanup at Chimes Way Park, 5002 Chimes Way. Registration is not required, but you can register via the links in the Keep Pensacola Beautiful Facebook event.

Fort Walton Beach MLK Day Parade

The Fort Walton Beach MLK Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15 at Chester Pruitt Park, on Harbeson Avenue. Two locals will be honored at the day’s events.