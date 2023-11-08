Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida

Honor veterans this weekend with these local events and ceremonies.



Frank Brown Songwriters’ Festival Night to Honor Veterans

Freedom Sings USA will host a night of songs written and inspired by veterans at Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Dr. on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Nashville songwriters including Bobby Tomberlin, Wood Newton, Steve Dean, Bill Whyte, and Mutt Cooper will perform. Donations benefit music arts therapy for veterans. More information here.

Tours of the Park

As part of the Veterans Memorial Park week of events, you can schedule a guided tour of the park from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Schedule your time at veteransmemorialparkpensacola.org/week-in-the-park.

Laughter is Good for the Soul - An Evening in the Park

Enjoy a comedy show at the Veterans Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th St. at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. This show will contain adult content, so leave the kids at home. Veterans of Comedy. Tickets are $15 and available to purchase here. Admission for active duty members is free.

Veterans Day Parade

The Veterans Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Spring Street and proceeds on Main Street to Bayfront Parkway and ends at the Veterans Memorial Park. More information on the parade can be found here.

Veterans Day Ceremony

The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at the park with keynote speaker Hon. Gary Bergosh. Performances by the Blue Anchor Bells, McGuire’s Pipes & Drums, and more.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Milton

A Veterans Day parade takes place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 starting from Milton High School, 5445 Stewart St., and ending at the Veterans Memorial Plaza, 5191 Willing St. where a ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. with keynote speaker CDR Jeremy Doughty of NAS Whiting Field. A cookout will immediately follow.

Navarre Veterans Day Ceremony

Local veteran organizations will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Navarre Park, 8513 Navarre Pkwy., with Santa Rosa County Commissioner Ray Eddington.

Crestview Veterans Day Parade

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Crestview will be held at 9 a.m. starting at Hub City Smokehouse, 168 S. Main St. A ceremony will follow at 11 a.m.

Fort Walton Beach Veterans Day Ceremony

The Veterans Tribute Tower Committee will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at Beal Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. located at 316 Beal Pkwy. The keynote speaker is Brig. Gen. Jeffrey T. Geraghty.

City of Mary Esther Veterans Day Celebration

The City of Mary Esther will hold a Veterans Day parade beginning at 11 a.m. at Page Bacon Road and ending on Hollywood Boulevard with live music from KROCK 100.3 and OMNI Broadcasting.

AMVETS BBQ Cook-Off

The AMVETS Post #29, located at 160 Benning Dr. in Destin, will host its 6th annual BBQ Cook-off at Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 with the Veterans Day Celebration beginning at 2 p.m.

Veterans Day on the HarborWalk

HarborWalk Village, 34 Harbor Blvd., will host a Veterans Day ceremony with a performance from Reid Soria, Autism Sings, 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 with a veteran-owned vendor market and a presentation of the colors.

Veterans Day Ceremony at VFW Post 4407

A Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at the VFW Post 4407, 1783 Abercrombie Rd. in Gulf Breeze with guest presenter Ret. Air Force veteran Jeff Henson. A lunch will follow the ceremony.

3rd Annual Mission 22 Show & Shine

Five Flags Speedway will team up with Mission22 with an open car show complete with vendors and food trucks to benefit Mission22, which provides programs to veterans and families to combat veteran suicide. The car show is open to all makes and models. Registration is $22. The event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7451 Pine Forest Rd. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Veterans Appreciation Night with Pensacola Ice Flyers

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Pensacola Ice Flyers will have a home game at Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. The theme for the game is Veterans Appreciation Night with ticket deals available to military personnel, active duty or retired. More information at iceflyers.com.