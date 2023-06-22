Santa Rosa Commissioner Calkins brings forward book bans and pro-life issues, called out for political grandstanding

District 3 Santa Rosa County Commissioner James Calkins was one-for-two Thursday in his proposed resolutions on two hot-button issues that were brought forth this week as commissioner items.

Board members voted unanimously for a resolution to designate June as “Pro Life Month” in the county. But, they declined to officially support Calkins’ proposal to encourage the Santa Rosa School Board to immediately remove pornographic books out of school libraries.

Support Local Stories. Donate Here.

“The goal here is to send a message, that’s it, that we do not accept pornography in our schools,” said Calkins, taking up a cause championed by his wife.

Maryia Calkins is the chair of the Santa Rosa Chapter of Moms for Liberty and was sitting in the front row at the meeting.

Acknowledging he might be questioned about whether it’s the county’s place to pass such a resolution, Commissioner Calkins pointed to a very small online poll and calls from constituents for the board to take a stand on the book removal issue, as the board has done on other issues in the past.

“We have a right to tell the schools that they shouldn’t have pornographic material in our schools. That’s it, that’s all it is, no pornographic material. We don’t have make a motion on it. We just all could say, ‘Hey, we don’t agree with that.’”

Ultimately, fellow board members weighed in with their personal opinions, but opted not to take an official position as a group.

RELATED: Penguin Random House and 5 authors are suing a Florida school board over book bans

“I’ll go on the record just saying I certainly don’t support pornography involving children or children being exposed to pornography; I would think we all agree on that,” said board chair Colten Wright.

However, Wright said there’s a process in place for dealing with the issue and, legally, it doesn’t involve commissioners. He recommended they “stay in their lane.”

“I certainly wouldn’t want any school board member to come in here and start telling us how we should run the county and what we should with retention ponds, roads and any other thing, other than their personal opinion as a resident,” declared Wright.

“I personally don’t think the school board needs to tell the Board of County Commissioners how to operate and I don’t think we should tell the school board how to operate.”

Other commissioners agreed with that argument. Additionally, Sam Parker and Ray Eddington suggested that stopping teens from accessing pornographic material is a tough task.

“Well, I don’t have no kids in school, mine are grown,” Eddington began. “But, if kids want to look at this stuff, they’re gonna find it.”

At the end of the discussion regarding removal of pornographic books, there was no vote or public comments and commissioners quickly transitioned to Calkins’ second proposed resolution to designate June as “Pro Life Month” in Santa Rosa County in celebration of the Supreme Court’s historic ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson case that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“If we pass this today, as far as I know, is we’ll be the first county in the United States of America to designate June as 'Pro Life Month,'" proclaimed Calkins, who was also behind the 2020 referendum to make Santa Rosa County the first county in Florida to be designated as a pro-life sanctuary.

RELATED: Pro-Life Sanctuary Resolution On Santa Rosa Ballot

After he read the resolution, commissioners voted unanimously, without discussion, to adopt the resolution, receiving a round of applause from many in board chambers.

Although Commissioner Parker supported the resolution, he asked his fellow commissioners for a pause on future late additions, short of emergencies, to allow them more time to review and prepare.

Wright agreed, but was more directly critical of Calkins for using the agenda opportunity for political grandstanding. He says this posturing is hurting the county.

“I just want to caution board members in doing things that are intentionally controversial and a way to drive a wedge between people and draw attention to ourselves as Santa Rosa County, it is jeopardizing our ability to attract businesses,” Wright stated, adding that some businesses that had planned to relocate are now considering not coming to Santa Rosa County.

In short, Wright asked Calkins to properly notice his commissioner items and suggested he try to stick to appropriate county-level issues and avoid national, political hot-button issues that the board has no jurisdiction over.

“I don’t put things (on the agenda) that I want; I put things that people want. So, I will stand up for the people and what they want,” responded Calkins, defending his actions.

“I respect y’all, but don’t lecture me on what I bring up to the board. Y’all are welcome to vote how you want.”

As it has been with previous meetings recently on issues brought forward by the District 3 commissioner, the tone of the debate turned contentious.

Members of the public were becoming restless and shouting out for a chance to speak, Calkins made a motion to let them speak and continued to push the issue.

Wright, who abruptly ended the public forum discussion earlier in the morning, again stepped in as board chairman and demanded that people in the audience display order and respect.

“So, I’m just going to remind everyone, if you speak out from the audience — and you haven’t been recognized by the chairman and by this board — that you will be carried out of this room,” he warned. “This is enough.”

