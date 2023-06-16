Recovery continues after Thursday night's storm

Recovery efforts are continuing after severe storms swept across the Panhandle Thursday.

The severe weather in the area is being blamed for one death in Escambia County last night.

A news release from the Escambia County Department of Public Safety stated that a tornado in the area caused a tree to fall on a residential structure in the 500 block of Coker Lane, with one person trapped beneath the tree inside the home.

Despite rescue efforts by Escambia County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services, the patient did not survive.

Additionally, nearly 150 people were from Forest Creek Apartments in West Pensacola due to extensive flooding. The complex has been plagued by dangerous floods over the years, including 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

The National Weather Service reported as much as 16 inches in rainfall in some area, which also flooded local roadways in the region. More flash flooding is expected over the next couple of days.

“If you see water that’s over a roadway, you have absolutely no idea how deep that water is,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins, reminding drivers to “turn around, don’t drown."

“For one, you can certainly wreck your vehicle. But, you could actually end up losing your life. You never know how that water is moving. It could carry you away, carry you into a waterway and we don’t want that to happen to anybody.”

Also, gusty winds contributed to scattered power outages across the region.

As of mid-day, there were still more than 500 Florida Power & Light customers without electricity in the Ferry Pass area.

Lightning strikes were also problematic. The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) reported a lightning strike at one of its largest wastewater pumping stations during last night’s storm. The Pipeline Station, located at the corner of Pipeline Road and Rainbow Avenue, is a very large station capable of pumping 50 million gallons per day (MGD). The lightning strike damaged a 600 horsepower motor on one of the three pumps at this station, which resulted in overflows. ECUA says repairs should be completed today.

The Emergency County Emergency Operations Center was activated Friday morning to a Level 2, which includes essential emergency support functions related this type of weather incident for response and recovery.

“We’ve been working, basically since midnight. We’ve been clearing roads. We’re already doing damage assessments,” said Tompkins.

Escambia County residents can help speed up the recovery process. Anyone experiencing damage to their property or noticing extreme damage to their street due to a recent storm are encouraged to notify Emergency Management using the new Citizen Damage Report. It can be accessed on the county’s website.

Each report received will be reviewed by Emergency Management to determine if a team is needed to assess the damages. Local public transportation was also impacted by the severe weather. ECAT suspended all service for Friday, including fixed routes, UWF Trolleys, and the Pensacola Beach Island Trolley. Riders may call 850-595-3228 or visit goecat.com for additional information.

The severe storms and heavy rain from yesterday combined with the potential for more over the weekend have also impacted some local activities.

The 2023 Journey to Juneteenth Gallery Night event set for today from 5-9 p.m. has been canceled.

Earlier on Friday, Escambia County announced postponement of a planned groundbreaking ceremony for a new Perdido Boat Ramp.

To help residents safeguard their homes, Escambia County is offering sand for residents living in flood-prone areas. The sand is available on a first come, first served basis. Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels.

The sand is available at eight locations across the county:

Baars Field Athletic Park - 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park - 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park - 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center - 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department - 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School - 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, (sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street)

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park - 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

Sand is also available in Santa Rosa County: